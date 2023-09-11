BGMI Redeem Codes for September 11: Get exciting rewards for nothing
Are you a BGMI enthusiast? Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular mobile gaming sensation, made a triumphant return to the Indian gaming market in late May. Gamers from all corners of the country have returned to it in droves and are now fully engaged with the game. There is a lot of heart-pounding excitement in the battle royale arena. While the game is quite engaging in itself, Krafton India has been consistently rolling out a series of updates, with the latest being the adrenaline-pumping Dragon Ball Z event. These frequent enhancements have breathed new life into the gaming experience, keeping players eagerly anticipating what lies ahead. So, let's delve into the details of the much-awaited BGMI 2.8 update.
The upcoming 2.8 update marks BGMI's third major enhancement since its grand re-entry into India. Fans can anticipate the update's arrival between the 7th and 13th of October. While the Indian release of the 2.8 update is tentatively scheduled for the second week of October, it's expected to debut on Android devices before making its way to iOS.
It's worth noting that Krafton has, on occasion, adjusted release dates to incorporate necessary revisions. Players should stay tuned for the official update announcement for further details.
In the meanwhile, in order to make BGMI more exciting, check out the redeem codes for today.
Check out redeem codes for today: BGMI Redeem codes for September 11:
- BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
- TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
How to grab BGMI redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward into the designated field.
Step 3: Enter the displayed captcha/verification code, then hit "submit."
Step 4: Once completed, you can collect your redeemable prizes through the in-game mail system.
