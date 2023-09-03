BGMI Redeem Codes for September 3: 'Digital Level Up' event offering exciting prizes

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 3: Reliance Digital has launched an exciting Esports event called 'Digital Level Up' to support Indian gamers. This event, powered by OMEN and co-powered by Intel, features popular games like BGMI and Valorant.

It started on September 1 and the event is being live-streamed on the JioGames app Esports platform with the aim of boosting gamer participation and to reward their skills with prizes. Gamers also have a chance to win a share of the Rs. 20 lakh prize pool.

Brian Bade, CEO of Reliance Digital, expressed the company's commitment to promote gaming in India, saying, "The interest in gaming among Indian youth is soaring, and Digital Level Up is our gift to the gaming community." He also highlighted their wide range of gaming laptops and gear available in their stores, InsideSports reported.

This event is open to anyone above 13 years old, and there's no registration fee. Join the fun and prove your gaming prowess.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for September 3.

BGMI Redeem codes for September 3

FFHYFJYUITUY6T

FQFD2V3BG4HJTK

FIGHBUGVNDEO5T

F6NLRO596I7JUM

FLOVCI87Y6REQD

FFV2GBH3U4YTGB

FHNJMKSIUY6TB4

F5NMJTK6LY8BYN

FDKER5UTHJCUY5

F4AE1DFV2HE4RU

FYGVGCFVXNHJDR

FI8TU6NHYKLOI7

FUIKJOHB09C7Y6

FTRG5BH6JIGYHF

FFHUFFTYYA6TRE

FDC2V3B4HJUTYG

FHBCNJKIDJUMYK

FLUHGYIKJIOI87

FUYT5R4EDVBGH3

FU4RTGBHVNKJID

F8URYT67LUJ9IN

FUHNT5NO9I8UYT

FA5RQEDFVB3N4J

FEKTIUBYTFVBDN

FMKR5O6KOI0J9H

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.