BGMI Redeem Codes for September 3: 'Digital Level Up' event offering exciting prizes

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 3: Reliance Digital introduces 'Digital Level Up,' an Esports event for Indian gamers with exciting prizes and gameplay opportunities

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2023, 06:24 IST
BGMI
BGMI redeem codes will provide exciting freebies to you. Know how. (Screenshot| BGMI)
BGMI
BGMI redeem codes will provide exciting freebies to you. Know how. (Screenshot| BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 3: Reliance Digital has launched an exciting Esports event called 'Digital Level Up' to support Indian gamers. This event, powered by OMEN and co-powered by Intel, features popular games like BGMI and Valorant.

It started on September 1 and the event is being live-streamed on the JioGames app Esports platform with the aim of boosting gamer participation and to reward their skills with prizes. Gamers also have a chance to win a share of the Rs. 20 lakh prize pool.

Brian Bade, CEO of Reliance Digital, expressed the company's commitment to promote gaming in India, saying, "The interest in gaming among Indian youth is soaring, and Digital Level Up is our gift to the gaming community." He also highlighted their wide range of gaming laptops and gear available in their stores, InsideSports reported.

This event is open to anyone above 13 years old, and there's no registration fee. Join the fun and prove your gaming prowess.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for September 3.

BGMI Redeem codes for September 3

  • FFHYFJYUITUY6T
  • FQFD2V3BG4HJTK
  • FIGHBUGVNDEO5T
  • F6NLRO596I7JUM
  • FLOVCI87Y6REQD
  • FFV2GBH3U4YTGB
  • FHNJMKSIUY6TB4
  • F5NMJTK6LY8BYN
  • FDKER5UTHJCUY5
  • F4AE1DFV2HE4RU
  • FYGVGCFVXNHJDR
  • FI8TU6NHYKLOI7
  • FUIKJOHB09C7Y6
  • FTRG5BH6JIGYHF
  • FFHUFFTYYA6TRE
  • FDC2V3B4HJUTYG
  • FHBCNJKIDJUMYK
  • FLUHGYIKJIOI87
  • FUYT5R4EDVBGH3
  • FU4RTGBHVNKJID
  • F8URYT67LUJ9IN
  • FUHNT5NO9I8UYT
  • FA5RQEDFVB3N4J
  • FEKTIUBYTFVBDN
  • FMKR5O6KOI0J9H

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 06:24 IST
