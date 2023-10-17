BGMI tips: How to stay aware of surroundings to avoid sudden death

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently released the 2.8 update in which the Zombie Edge theme has been introduced with new rewards, player abilities, etc. Now with the game being played all over the country, it has gained immense popularity. If you are someone who is trying to improve your game then check out the tips below that will teach you to be more attentive to your surroundings and extra vigilant.

BGMI tips to improve gameplay

The game is all about patience and being smart in a chaotic situation. Avoid making impulsive decisions and engaging in mindless fights. Try to evaluate the move of the enemy team and then act.

Always be aware of campers. Players always hide in locations without giving any hint or footsteps which makes them invisible and you end up getting killed. Therefore, stay aware of such camping places and make sure you analyze the area thoroughly before taking refuge.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Always use headphones to be aware of enemies' movements. The sounds of footsteps, gunshots, and vehicles provide valuable insights into the presence of nearby enemies and enhance player awareness of their surroundings.

Avoid landing in high risk areas to last longer in the game. Such areas get you killed early on which affects your gameplay as well as ranking. A pro player makes sure that they end up in the top ten or baf the chicken dinner.

Always strategize and communicate with your squad for team work. This will allow you and your team to be stronger. This also increases the chances of winning the chicken dinner.

Integrate the above-mentioned tips and see gameplay being improved with each game and practice. Make sure to analyze the surroundings and then act to maintain your winning streak. Furthermore, complete your missions and get the chance to access the A2 royale pass rewards.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!