UBON Metal Bass Series wireless headphones launched in India; Check features, price and more

UBON has launched the HP-710 Metal Bass Series wireless headphones in India, boasting advanced features like active noise reduction and long-lasting battery life.

| Updated on: May 06 2024, 18:09 IST
Experience immersive sound with UBON's latest HP-710 headphones. (UBON)

UBON, a well-known brand for audio accessories in India, has launched its latest innovation, the Metal Bass Series wireless headphones HP710. These headphones promise an exceptional auditory experience with features like active noise reduction (ANR), fold-flat design, powerful 40mm audio drivers, and long-lasting battery life.

Priced attractively at 2999/-, the UBON HP-710 headphones are now available for purchase on UBON's official website and authorized retail outlets across India. With its blend of style and performance, this new addition to UBON's lineup aims to appeal to both music lovers and tech enthusiasts.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Sound Experience

The heart of the UBON HP-710 headphones is a dynamic 40mm transducer, ensuring supreme sound quality. What sets these headphones apart is their Adaptive ANR technology, which adjusts noise cancellation levels based on the wearer's surroundings. This ensures an immersive music experience without distractions.

Convenient Design for Seamless Use

Convenience is a priority with the HP-710 headphones, featuring a touch panel on the earcup for easy controls and a C-Type Charging port for hassle-free recharging. The fold-flat design enhances portability, making these headphones ideal for travel.

Impressive Battery Life and Connectivity Options

With an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours on a single charge, users can enjoy uninterrupted music playback. The headphones offer both wired and wireless connectivity options, catering to diverse user preferences. With support for Wireless version 5.3, users can experience high-quality audio transmission with minimal latency.

Multipoint connectivity is another highlight, allowing users to pair and switch between two devices effortlessly. Lalit Arora, co-founder of UBON, expressed excitement about the launch, emphasizing the commitment to delivering innovative audio solutions.

The UBON HP-710 Metal Bass Series wireless headphones redefine the standard for wireless headphones with their advanced features and superior sound quality. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, UBON ensures an immersive listening experience for music enthusiasts

First Published Date: 06 May, 18:09 IST
