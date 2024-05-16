9 important features coming to your smartphone with Android 15 update- All details

Google has finally released the Android 15 beta 2 version for developers, while the fully developed version will be released with the Pixel 9 series in October. Now, Google has revealed several Android 15 features at the Google I/O event. Surprisingly, the announcement of the upcoming Android did not take as much time as the Google AI did, but it still looks promising, knowing what features were revealed for Android 15.

Android 15 features

Private space: This will provide users with an extra layer of privacy and security when it comes to storing their sensitive information, images, and apps hidden at a separate location. It will simply work like a digital safe. Theft Detection Lock: This functionality will keep your personal and financial data safe if your device is lost or stolen. The theft detection lock will use Google AI to identify and detect when a phone has been stolen. The feature will immediately lock your phone or information till it is deleted online by the owner. Real-time fraud protection: Google Play Protect will now be powered by on-device AI to detect apps with malware or phishing activities. It will analyse the smartphone to suspect fraud behaviour in real-time. Add barcode or QR codes on Google Wallet from a photo: In the US, the users will now be able to save their passes or other things such as tickets, library cards, auto insurance cards, etc containing QR to their Wallet for quick access. Google Maps with AR content: With Android 15, Google Maps will provide users with augmented reality (AR) content to provide users with a new immersive experience. Google is reportedly collaborating with Samsung and Qualcomm to bring this experience to life. Entertainment apps for cars: Google's Android Automotive OS will be getting more entertainment apps such as games, and streaming platforms. Furthermore, it will also allow users to cast video content from their phone or tablet. AI on Google TV: Google is integrating the Gemini model to provide AI-based recommendations for easy access to your favourites or provide suggestions for similar content which you like to watch. Additionally, it will provide users with AI-generated descriptions on the home screen. Wear OS 5 updates: Google announced battery life optimisations which will consume up to 20 percent less power than the current Wear OS 4. Additionally, the new wearOD will provide improved fitness app performance. Improve Fast Pair: Now, Fast Pair can provide users with battery details of their connected device and it will also be able to locate your missing devices with Find My Device.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!