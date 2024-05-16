 9 important features coming to your smartphone with Android 15 update- All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News 9 important features coming to your smartphone with Android 15 update- All details

9 important features coming to your smartphone with Android 15 update- All details

Google finally announced Android 15 with these 9 exciting features. Know what’s coming to our Android devices this year.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 16 2024, 08:24 IST
Icon
Google Quick Share revolutionizes Android file sharing, aims for seamless connectivity
9 important features coming to your smartphone with Android 15 update- All details
1/6 1. Introduction to Google Quick Share: Google has introduced Quick Share, a wireless file-sharing feature for Android devices, in collaboration with Samsung. This move aims to provide Android users with a seamless and efficient way to transfer files, similar to Apple's AirDrop.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Partnership with Samsung: The Quick Share feature is a result of collaboration between Google and Samsung. Initially available on Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, it will later extend to Pixel devices and other Android smartphones.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Functionality and Similarities with AirDrop: Quick Share functions similarly to Apple's AirDrop, allowing users to effortlessly share files, photos, and videos with nearby devices. Android users can expect a quick and easy file-sharing process by selecting the file, tapping the share icon, and utilizing the Quick Share feature.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. User Experience: When Android users first use Quick Share, they will receive a notification informing them of the transition from Nearby Share to Quick Share. The process involves selecting a file, tapping the Quick Share icon, and choosing the nearby device for the file transfer to commence.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Proximity Requirement: Effective file sharing through Quick Share requires the two devices to be nearby. This ensures the efficiency and reliability of the wireless transfer process.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Rollout and Future Availability: Google has begun rolling out the Quick Share feature for Pixel phones, with Android users expected to receive it through an operating system update. Notably, Google has also announced plans to make Quick Share available for Windows PCs, expanding its compatibility beyond Android devices.   (unsplash)
9 important features coming to your smartphone with Android 15 update- All details
icon View all Images
Check all the revealed features of the upcoming Android 15. (Google)

Google has finally released the Android 15 beta 2 version for developers, while the fully developed version will be released with the Pixel 9 series in October. Now, Google has revealed several Android 15 features at the Google I/O event. Surprisingly, the announcement of the upcoming Android did not take as much time as the Google AI did, but it still looks promising, knowing what features were revealed for Android 15.

Android 15 features

  1. Private space: This will provide users with an extra layer of privacy and security when it comes to storing their sensitive information, images, and apps hidden at a separate location. It will simply work like a digital safe.
  2. Theft Detection Lock: This functionality will keep your personal and financial data safe if your device is lost or stolen. The theft detection lock will use Google AI to identify and detect when a phone has been stolen. The feature will immediately lock your phone or information till it is deleted online by the owner.
  3. Real-time fraud protection: Google Play Protect will now be powered by on-device AI to detect apps with malware or phishing activities. It will analyse the smartphone to suspect fraud behaviour in real-time.
  4. Add barcode or QR codes on Google Wallet from a photo: In the US, the users will now be able to save their passes or other things such as tickets, library cards, auto insurance cards, etc containing QR to their Wallet for quick access.
  5. Google Maps with AR content: With Android 15, Google Maps will provide users with augmented reality (AR) content to provide users with a new immersive experience. Google is reportedly collaborating with Samsung and Qualcomm to bring this experience to life.
  6. Entertainment apps for cars: Google's Android Automotive OS will be getting more entertainment apps such as games, and streaming platforms. Furthermore, it will also allow users to cast video content from their phone or tablet.
  7. AI on Google TV: Google is integrating the Gemini model to provide AI-based recommendations for easy access to your favourites or provide suggestions for similar content which you like to watch. Additionally, it will provide users with AI-generated descriptions on the home screen.
  8. Wear OS 5 updates: Google announced battery life optimisations which will consume up to 20 percent less power than the current Wear OS 4. Additionally, the new wearOD will provide improved fitness app performance.
  9. Improve Fast Pair: Now, Fast Pair can provide users with battery details of their connected device and it will also be able to locate your missing devices with Find My Device.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now
Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 May, 08:24 IST
Tags:
Trending: indian companies to spend over $5 billion in ai technologies by 2027: all key details oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call 12 big announcements made at google i/o 2024 that you can’t miss: gemini 1.5 flash, veo, project astra and more beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode new instagram feature rolled out! you can delete content in bulk now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Is it worth buying this smartphone at Rs. 26,999?
Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Honor X9b
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets