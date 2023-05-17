Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Want exclusive rewards for Garena Free Fire MAX? Know that the Project Crimson event is currently live right now! Through this, players can get their hands on exciting rewards such as Orion and its themed events. Moreover, items such as EVO M1014, legendary costumes, and the Triple Wolves mode can also be obtained by completing tasks. To keep players interested, the developers of the game introduce major updates from time to time which brings out new content, game modes, live events, weapons, skins, and more for players to stay engaged in the already hugely popular game.

Moreover, the developers of the game regularly release redeem codes that players can avail to grab amazing in-game items such as weapons, characters, skins, gloo walls, and more. So, if you don't want to spend real money, players can get amazing free items through the redeem codes provided. The latest set of codes for today have been mentioned below using which Free Fire MAX players can get exciting in-game items for free. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17 here.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17

FF7MUY4ME6SC 8F3QZKNTLWBZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q 3IBBMSL7AK8G FFICJGW9NKYT FF9MJ31CXKRG FFCO8BS5JW2D FFAC2YXE6RF2

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.