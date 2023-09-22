Icon
BGMI's new 2.8 update to be released soon! Know what's coming to your smartphone

BGMI to get the new 2.8 update soon! Check out what new features, themes, and items are expected to be rolled out by Battlegrounds Mobile India.

By: HT TECH
Sep 22 2023, 06:09 IST
Waiting excitedly for the BGMI 2.8 update? Know what’s new coming with the release. (BGMI)
Waiting excitedly for the BGMI 2.8 update? Know what’s new coming with the release. (BGMI)

After the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India was lifted, the game has gained immense popularity and ever since then, it has sought to retain its gamers on the platform by rolling out awesome updates, and improvements to make it more engaging. Recently, the game launched an interesting campaign called “BGMI ki Boli” that created a lot of buzz and now it has been turned into a huge contest that will give participants a chance to win in-game UCs. Soon, BGMI is expected to release its new 2.8 update which is creating a lot of excitement among players. Even before it launches, there are various teasers and leaks about the new update. Want to know what's coming in the new BGMI update? check out the leaked details.

BGMI 2.8 update leaks:

According to a report by Inside Sports, the BGMI 2.8 update may introduce a new A2 royale pass that may include new weapon skins, emotes, outfits, and more. The game might also reintroduce its Zombie theme mode which was also teased by BGMI through their Instagram account. The Zombie battle between the game was intense and fun as, after killing, the zombie player gets rewards such as weapons, attachments, ammo, and more.

There might also be a new combat knife called melee weapon which may come for silent use. It is also being said that the new 2.8 update will include bug fixes and new small improvements in the game. According to rumours, the BGMI 2.8 update is expected to be released in October. However, the official dates of the launch have not been announced yet. More information about the update will be announced by BGMI. The update will be first rolled out for Android and then later for iOS users. Once the update is released, you will be notified while opening the game.

Also, If you want free rewards and items, try your luck with BGMI redeem codes. In order to get BGMI redeem codes, go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID, and paste the redemption code for the in-game reward. Follow the steps and win amazing freebies such as new outfits, vehicles or weapon skin, emotes, UC, and more.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 06:09 IST
