Crazy Combo! Buy iPhone 13 for £30p/m, get AirPods from Virgin Mobile; £0 upfront

Virgin Mobile has just announced this insane deal that doesn't just offer an iPhone, but also bundles AirPods (2nd Gen) with it. The deal is available on the iPhone 13, which lets you own the device at £30 per month along with the AirPods. Virgin Mobile says that you will be able to save £135 with this combo deal offer. The best part is that you don't have to pay anything upfront. Yes, £0 payment upfront.

What the iPhone 13 offers

With this amazing deal, you will be able to experience the fast performance of the A15 Bionic chip with a 4-core GPU powering the iPhone 13. Not just that, it features a Super Retina XDR display, a Cinematic mode camera, and better battery life than its predecessor. For photography, it gets a 12MP dual-camera setup. If you are interested to get this iPhone 13 at an amazing price along with Apple AirPods, then you need to hurry as the deal will end soon by February 28. Know how to avail iPhone 13 deal.

