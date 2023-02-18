Crazy Combo! Buy iPhone 13 for £30p/m, get AirPods from Virgin Mobile; £0 upfront
Virgin Mobile has a crazy deal that offers the iPhone 13 and Apple AirPods together for £30 per month. But know the conditions first.
Virgin Mobile has just announced this insane deal that doesn't just offer an iPhone, but also bundles AirPods (2nd Gen) with it. The deal is available on the iPhone 13, which lets you own the device at £30 per month along with the AirPods. Virgin Mobile says that you will be able to save £135 with this combo deal offer. The best part is that you don't have to pay anything upfront. Yes, £0 payment upfront.
What the iPhone 13 offers
With this amazing deal, you will be able to experience the fast performance of the A15 Bionic chip with a 4-core GPU powering the iPhone 13. Not just that, it features a Super Retina XDR display, a Cinematic mode camera, and better battery life than its predecessor. For photography, it gets a 12MP dual-camera setup. If you are interested to get this iPhone 13 at an amazing price along with Apple AirPods, then you need to hurry as the deal will end soon by February 28. Know how to avail iPhone 13 deal.
iPhone 13 deal with Apple AirPods
- You will need to visit the Virgin Media website to find the iPhone 13 deal clubbed with Apple AirPods. You can also access it directly from here.
- You will find that this iPhone 13 deal will cost you just £30 per month for its 128GB variant.
- It is worth noting that along with the iPhone, you will need to pay £6 per month for the plan, which will provide you 2GB of data along with the standard unlimited calls and texts.
- The cost of the device is £24 per month for a period of 36 months.
- That means, in total, you will have to pay £30 per month to get 2GB of data, which is the basic plan.
- Along with iPhone 13, you will be able to grab Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
- Note, you can choose to plan according to yourself, which will effectively change the per-month cost of the deal. For example, the 25GB plan costs £33 per month, the 100GB plan costs £35 per month, while an unlimited data plan will set you back by £47 per month.
