    Crazy Combo! Buy iPhone 13 for £30p/m, get AirPods from Virgin Mobile; £0 upfront

    Crazy Combo! Buy iPhone 13 for £30p/m, get AirPods from Virgin Mobile; £0 upfront

    Virgin Mobile has a crazy deal that offers the iPhone 13 and Apple AirPods together for £30 per month. But know the conditions first.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 18:04 IST
    Powerpacked smartphones! Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, iPhone 13, Oppo Reno 8 5G, more
    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: The phone supports a 5000mAh battery and offers a good battery backup. The phone (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) is currently selling at Rs. 22989 on Flipkart. The handset features a 48MP quad camera at the back and is equipped with a 6.5-inch display. (Amazon India)
    Oppo Reno 8
    2/5 Oppo Reno 8 5G: The phone comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery and offers around a day of battery life on single charge. Running on Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor and sports 50MP triple rear camera setup. The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently priced at Rs. 29999. (Oppo)
    iPhone 13
    3/5 iPhone 13: Apple iPhone 13 gets a 3240mAh battery and can last one day on a single charge. The phone (128GB storage variant) is currently priced at Rs. 65999 on Flipkart. The phone runs on iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 16.1 and A15 Bionic chipset. (Unsplash)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M13: Backed by a 6000mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M13 promises a great battery life. According to the company, the device can offer more than a day's usage on a single charge. The device comes with 15 watt charging support and is currently selling at Rs. 13690 (6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant) on Flipkart. The phone runs on Android 12 operating system. (Samsung)
    image caption
    5/5 Realme Narzo 50A: Realme Narzo 50A comes packed with a 6000mAh battery and is said to offer great battery life. The smartphone also features a Super Power Saving Mode and comes with a 18 watt Quick Charge. It also supports reverse charging which means it can be used to charge other mobile phone and AIoT devices such as TWS headphones, smart bands and smartwatches. The phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 11499 on Flipkart. (Realme)
    iPhone 13
    View all Images
    iPhone 13 will cost you £30 per month which comes bundled with Apple AirPods (2nd Gen). (Pexels)

    Virgin Mobile has just announced this insane deal that doesn't just offer an iPhone, but also bundles AirPods (2nd Gen) with it. The deal is available on the iPhone 13, which lets you own the device at £30 per month along with the AirPods. Virgin Mobile says that you will be able to save £135 with this combo deal offer. The best part is that you don't have to pay anything upfront. Yes, £0 payment upfront.

    What the iPhone 13 offers

    With this amazing deal, you will be able to experience the fast performance of the A15 Bionic chip with a 4-core GPU powering the iPhone 13. Not just that, it features a Super Retina XDR display, a Cinematic mode camera, and better battery life than its predecessor. For photography, it gets a 12MP dual-camera setup. If you are interested to get this iPhone 13 at an amazing price along with Apple AirPods, then you need to hurry as the deal will end soon by February 28. Know how to avail iPhone 13 deal.

    B09V4B6K53

    iPhone 13 deal with Apple AirPods

    • You will need to visit the Virgin Media website to find the iPhone 13 deal clubbed with Apple AirPods. You can also access it directly from here.
    • You will find that this iPhone 13 deal will cost you just £30 per month for its 128GB variant.
    • It is worth noting that along with the iPhone, you will need to pay £6 per month for the plan, which will provide you 2GB of data along with the standard unlimited calls and texts.
    • The cost of the device is £24 per month for a period of 36 months.
    • That means, in total, you will have to pay £30 per month to get 2GB of data, which is the basic plan.
    • Along with iPhone 13, you will be able to grab Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
    • Note, you can choose to plan according to yourself, which will effectively change the per-month cost of the deal. For example, the 25GB plan costs £33 per month, the 100GB plan costs £35 per month, while an unlimited data plan will set you back by £47 per month.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 18:02 IST
