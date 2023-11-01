Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for November 1: Check OB42 update release date and grab exciting freebies

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for November 1: Free Fire Max is loved by Battle Royale players due to its amazing graphics, characters, weapons, and exciting gameplay. Even though players have been waiting for the release of Garena Free Fire India, it was supposed to launch on September 5, they have continued to enjoy the Garena Free Fire MAX version. Now, players are waiting for the OB42 update that will bring various upgrades to the game. Know more about the OB42 update.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB42 update

According to a Sportskeeda report, the new OB42 update was expected to be rolled out on October 31, 2023, however, the timings were not revealed. It seems like there is still some time for the update to be launched in the game. The new OB42 update is expected to bring a new character named IGNIS. Additionally, the abilities of JAI, JOSEPH, and NIKITA may receive some improvements. While we wait for the release to roll out, know how to grab amazing freebies with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

The codes consist of unique 12-character long alphanumeric codes that contain mystery gifts of in-game items such as skins, accessories, outfits, pets, diamond vouchers, premium bundles, and more. To redeem the codes, players just need to submit them at the official redemption site. Check out the codes and process to redeem them below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for November 1

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FHLOYFDHE34G

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FEICJGW9NKYT

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F767T1BE456Y

XZJZE25WEFJJ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.