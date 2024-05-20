GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report

A significant portion of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) players are PlayStation users, but a recent report reveals that many do not possess a system capable of running the upcoming GTA 6. Set to release in Fall 2025, GTA 6 will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with expectations of compatibility with the rumoured PS5 Pro.

Sony's Insights on PlayStation Users

According to video game journalist Stephen Totilo, Sony has shared new insights regarding their consoles. Currently, the PlayStation 5, which is in the latter half of its lifecycle, has sold 59 million units. However, with 118 million monthly active PlayStation users, half of them are still on the PlayStation 4, which cannot support GTA 6.

Implications for GTA 6 Playability

This data indicates that around 50 percent of PlayStation gamers will be unable to play GTA 6 at its release unless they upgrade to a compatible console. Despite not all gamers being interested in GTA 6, those who are will need to transition to a PlayStation 5 or the speculated PS5 Pro, which is rumoured to offer enhanced performance.

Potential Impact of the PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro has yet to be officially announced by Sony, but leaked specifications suggest it could provide better gameplay experiences for titles like GTA 6. As the game's launch approaches in just over a year, PlayStation 4 users face the decision of whether to upgrade their hardware to continue enjoying one of the most popular gaming franchises.

Additionally, a survey indicates that about 49% of gamers in the UK are unlikely to purchase GTA 6, highlighting potential market challenges for Rockstar Games. However, the anticipated release on next-gen consoles could still attract a substantial audience, especially if the PS5 Pro delivers on its expected enhancements.

As fans eagerly await more details on GTA 6 and potential new hardware, the landscape of console gaming continues to evolve with the approaching release date.