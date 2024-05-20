 GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report | Gaming News
GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report

A recent report reveals that half of PlayStation gamers lack the systems needed to play the upcoming GTA 6, set for release in Fall 2025.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 20 2024, 11:16 IST
Half of PlayStation gamers lack the necessary system to play the upcoming GTA 6, a new report reveals. (REUTERS)

A significant portion of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) players are PlayStation users, but a recent report reveals that many do not possess a system capable of running the upcoming GTA 6. Set to release in Fall 2025, GTA 6 will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with expectations of compatibility with the rumoured PS5 Pro.

Sony's Insights on PlayStation Users

According to video game journalist Stephen Totilo, Sony has shared new insights regarding their consoles. Currently, the PlayStation 5, which is in the latter half of its lifecycle, has sold 59 million units. However, with 118 million monthly active PlayStation users, half of them are still on the PlayStation 4, which cannot support GTA 6. 

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Implications for GTA 6 Playability

This data indicates that around 50 percent of PlayStation gamers will be unable to play GTA 6 at its release unless they upgrade to a compatible console. Despite not all gamers being interested in GTA 6, those who are will need to transition to a PlayStation 5 or the speculated PS5 Pro, which is rumoured to offer enhanced performance.

Also read: GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

Potential Impact of the PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro has yet to be officially announced by Sony, but leaked specifications suggest it could provide better gameplay experiences for titles like GTA 6. As the game's launch approaches in just over a year, PlayStation 4 users face the decision of whether to upgrade their hardware to continue enjoying one of the most popular gaming franchises.

Additionally, a survey indicates that about 49% of gamers in the UK are unlikely to purchase GTA 6, highlighting potential market challenges for Rockstar Games. However, the anticipated release on next-gen consoles could still attract a substantial audience, especially if the PS5 Pro delivers on its expected enhancements. 

Also read: GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

As fans eagerly await more details on GTA 6 and potential new hardware, the landscape of console gaming continues to evolve with the approaching release date.

First Published Date: 20 May, 11:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets