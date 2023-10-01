Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 1: New FF MAX update coming soon with exciting in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 1: New FF MAX update coming soon with exciting in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 30: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 01 2023, 07:25 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 1: There's a big update called OB42 coming to Garena Free Fire Max, and before it arrives, the game makers are giving players a chance to try it out early. This update will bring in lots of new stuff to the game. Usually, they bring out a big update every 2 to 3 months, and this time, it's OB42, and it's coming in October.

The game makers have told us about the Advanced Server of OB42 on their website. So, when is this server going to be available? What new things will it have? Are there any changes coming? Will there be a special server for Free Fire Max players in India? And when is the OB42 update itself coming out? We'll tell you all about it in this article, so keep reading.

When Free Fire team makes big changes to the game, they like to let some players try it out first. This special version is called the Free Fire Max Advanced Server, and only a select group of players can get it. If you get this, you can see all the new stuff and events before everyone else. You can also give feedback to the Free Fire max team about what you like and what might need improving. This way, players and the game makers work together to make the game better. It's like a team effort to make the game more fun and exciting for everyone.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 1

  • R3T5W2E6A7D9FG
  • H4N8Y2G6T17X5E
  • M9B3V1C7Z58L0Q
  • U2I4O8V63A5T7W
  • F5E1R6H9A72L4K
  • X3V7G1T9Q5P2W4
  • S6D2Z8C0M4N1J5
  • L7K8I4J2R3E9Y6
  • O1U7A5T3H8N6B4
  • P5Q2F9G3C7W1X6
  • T8V6E2D7S3Z5Y1
  • N4K1R7X3H9W2L8
  • M6J0B5C2F8G4Q1
  • I2O4U6A8T1S3V7
  • FXI8USYHERTULJO
  • F9N8BU7VYCXGSAN
  • FWKI3E45UT6YNBG
  • FMVCOI9D8E74R5G
  • F6NYMHUJNLOB9VC
  • FHUKJONI8BVYFHD

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 07:25 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon