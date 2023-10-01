Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 1: New FF MAX update coming soon with exciting in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 1: There's a big update called OB42 coming to Garena Free Fire Max, and before it arrives, the game makers are giving players a chance to try it out early. This update will bring in lots of new stuff to the game. Usually, they bring out a big update every 2 to 3 months, and this time, it's OB42, and it's coming in October.

The game makers have told us about the Advanced Server of OB42 on their website. So, when is this server going to be available? What new things will it have? Are there any changes coming? Will there be a special server for Free Fire Max players in India? And when is the OB42 update itself coming out? We'll tell you all about it in this article, so keep reading.

When Free Fire team makes big changes to the game, they like to let some players try it out first. This special version is called the Free Fire Max Advanced Server, and only a select group of players can get it. If you get this, you can see all the new stuff and events before everyone else. You can also give feedback to the Free Fire max team about what you like and what might need improving. This way, players and the game makers work together to make the game better. It's like a team effort to make the game more fun and exciting for everyone.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 1

R3T5W2E6A7D9FG

H4N8Y2G6T17X5E

M9B3V1C7Z58L0Q

U2I4O8V63A5T7W

F5E1R6H9A72L4K

X3V7G1T9Q5P2W4

S6D2Z8C0M4N1J5

L7K8I4J2R3E9Y6

O1U7A5T3H8N6B4

P5Q2F9G3C7W1X6

T8V6E2D7S3Z5Y1

N4K1R7X3H9W2L8

M6J0B5C2F8G4Q1

I2O4U6A8T1S3V7

FXI8USYHERTULJO

F9N8BU7VYCXGSAN

FWKI3E45UT6YNBG

FMVCOI9D8E74R5G

F6NYMHUJNLOB9VC

FHUKJONI8BVYFHD

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!