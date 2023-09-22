Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 22: Grab the Scarlet Monster Club Bundle and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for September 22: Grab the Scarlet Monster Club Bundle and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 22: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 06:15 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 22: Garena Free Fire MAX is a big hit in India, even though Garena Free Fire was banned. Now, with Free Fire India likely to be launched soon, it remains to be seen how popular it remains for gamers. Will the new India-specific game steal all the subscribers? The jury is still out on that one. Be that as it may, Garena developers absolutely love their players, and so they give out secret codes that are rewards for all those who seek them. These codes can be used to get free things in the game, like cool weapon designs, new characters, special walls, dances, outfit sets, shiny gems, and more.

But before we talk about those secret codes, there's something special happening in the game. It's called the "Scarlet Monster Club bundle," and you can find it in Garena Free Fire MAX. To get it, you need to check out the Monster Ring event on the event page. There, you can do missions and win awesome prizes.

The Scarlet Monster Club bundle is a part of this new Monster Ring event we just talked about. But guess what? You can't get these prizes for free. You need to complete missions and collect something called Universal Ring Tokens. Then, you can swap these tokens for cool stuff. This event is happening until September 25th, so you've got plenty of time to get everything from the bundle.

The game's official Instagram page says, "Take on your rivals with the Scarlet Monster Club bundle, and bring the cute Little Monster into battle! Get the bundle from the Monster Ring event today.”

What's inside the Scarlet Monster Club Bundle in Garena Free Fire MAX? Well, it has got the Scarlet Monster Club Top, the Scarlet Monster Club Mask, the Scarlet Monster Club Pants, and the Scarlet Monster Club Shoe. Or if you are in a hurry, you can buy the whole bundle with 85 Universal Ring Tokens.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 22

  • FF11WFNPP956
  • NQJWNBVHYAQM
  • RF3QZKNTLWBZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • W4GPFVK2MR2C
  • MCMERVCMUSZ9
  • HSJX8VM25B95
  • KRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • FF7MUY4ME6S
  • SA8M71VAQ5GR
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • FFBCJVGJJ6VP
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • NKWM8JVMQQ2G
  • UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 06:15 IST
