 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 2: Avatars, weapons skins and more on offer!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 2: Avatars, weapons skins and more on offer!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 2: Get your hands on exciting in-game items like avatars, weapon skins, loot crates and more with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 2.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2024, 11:08 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 2. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 2: Garena Free Fire MAX is a battle royale game where players fight against each other to survive till the end and become the winner. This can be done either solo or with your squad. To aid in their quest, players can take the help of in-game items such as med kits, grenades and weapons - all of which can be grabbed as loot. They can also give their characters a cosmetic makeover with weapon skins, avatars, and more items. While most of these are available in the in-game shop, you can also grab them for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 2

What are Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

If players don't want to spend their hard-earned cash on items in the in-game store, they can also take advantage of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. With codes, players can get their hands on rewards, premium bundles, diamonds, and weapons for free. The redeem codes consist of unique alphanumeric characters and each of these codes contains a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenades, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles, and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at redemption to claim them.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 2

T2G7Q4R8X5J9K1C3

Q9B3X6F8Y44Z1CLP

A1N6Z44L8R2G7XKH

3Q7B52W2P9R4Y8JF

E2H7N4C8X5RF1KZM

M9W3J5RD7G1K6ZFD

G5P2J7R4F8C3Q76K

9H4D7R2J5Y6QB8ZK

N1R8J3F6Z5W74Y2L

C9Q4W2D8X7F5JY3P

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 2: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 1

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 11:08 IST
