Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 1: Get Glistening Nightstar Gloo Wall this way!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 1: In recent weeks, Garena Free Fire players have had great opportunities to get their hands on exciting rewards. Holi festivities have dominated the month, with events like Holi Royale, Holi Damage and the Streets Ring. Similar events offer players a chance to nab exclusive in-game items that would've cost a fortune otherwise. Now, another event has been introduced in Garena Free Fire and it brings exciting Glistening Nightstar Gloo Wall and other rewards.

Garena Free Fire Wall Royale event

The new Free Fire Wall Royale is a luck royale event. This means players can just spend diamonds to earn rewards, without needing to complete a specific set of objectives or make a number of headshots. Each spin costs 9 diamonds while spending 90 diamonds will earn you 10+1 spins. Players are guaranteed to earn a grand prize with 50 spins.

As part of the Free Fire Wall Royale, players can get their hands on gloo walls such as Glistening Nightstar, Haven Guardian, Bonebruiser Scorch and Crack of Dawn. Other rewards include M4A1 Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate, SCAR Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate, Armor Crate, Supply Crate and more.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 1

E8F4G0H6I2J7K3

L9M5N1O7P3Q8R4

S0T6U2V8W4X9Y5

Z1A7B3C9D5E0F6

G2H8I4J0K6L1M7

N3O9P5Q1R7S2T8

U4V0W6X2Y8Z3A9

B1C7D3E9F5G0H6

I2J8K4L0M6N1O7

P3Q9R5S1T7U2V8

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

