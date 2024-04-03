Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 3: Evo Vault event brings cool weapon skins!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 3: In recent weeks, Garena Free Fire MAX players have had amazing opportunities to get their hands on exciting in-game items, courtesy of several events. The latest of them is the Evo Vault which brings menacing weapon skins that players can use to tweak their look, in addition to boosting the weapon's abilities. It is just one of the many events introduced in the game to keep players engaged and to prevent them from switching to alternative battle royale games. Check out the details of the Evo Vault event below.

Evo Vault event: Details

Like most other events, the new Evo Vault event is also a Luck Royale type of event. This means players do not need to complete any missions or objectives to get their hands on the rewards. Instead, they can just spend diamonds or gold earned within the game to make spins. With the Evo Vault event, players can make one spin by spending 20 diamonds, while spending 200 diamonds will get them 10+1 spins. The more diamonds players have, the more spins they can make, increasing their chances of winning the top rewards.

As part of the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event, players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the MP40 Chromasonic, Thomson Cindered Colossus, M4A1 Infernal Draco and MP5 Platinum Divinity.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 3

FET5RYTK8O90ULO

FGYUK8O90LJRHD

FGRGTBCS01GBHY

FGUK0POUYE4TGB

FCXAQ234RTGTYHY

F7JUHGT5Y6U7IKJ

FHGFYTU79OIHJG

FGTY6UILKHMNBV

ED22KT2GRQDY

UBJJ2A7G23L6

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

