 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 3: Know how to get Victory Wings Loot Crate | How-to
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 3: Know how to get Victory Wings Loot Crate

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 3: The Free Fire Wall Royale event is live! Know how to grab the Victory Wings Loot Crate.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 03 2024, 08:08 IST
Icon
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 3 (Garena International)
Check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 3 (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 3: Battle Royale games such as Free Fire and BGMI are some of the most played mobile games in the country. The real-time warzone experience, choice of weapons, different gaming modes, and more enable users to experience the thrill. On the other hand, time-to-time updates, events, rewards, and more allow players to keep coming back to the game. Recently, the game announced the Free Fire Wall Royale event to celebrate Ramadan which introduced several in-game rewards for players. One of the exciting rewards of the event is Victory Wings Loot Crate, know how you can get your hands on the rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 3: How to get Victory Wings Loot Crate

The Free Fire Wall Royale event was introduced on March 30, 2024. While the main rewards of the game were the Gloo wall, many players were eyeing of the different types of loot crates. One of the loot crates includes Victory Wings which may consist of a stylish weapon skin, outfits, loadout items, and much more. To get your hands on the Victory Wings Loot Crate, players will need to make a couple of spins which require spending diamonds (in-game currency).  According to the game, 10+1 spins will cost players only 90 diamonds, therefore, try out to get the Victory Wings Loot Crate. If you do not want to spend money to claim rewards, then check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes. 

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 3

FET5RYTK8O90ULO

FGYUK8O90LJRHD

FGRGTBCS01GBHY

FGUK0POUYE4TGB

FCXAQ234RTGTYHY

F7JUHGT5Y6U7IKJ

FHGFYTU79OIHJG

FGTY6UILKHMNBV

ED22KT2GRQDY

UBJJ2A7G23L6

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the Free Fire codes, log into your personal Free Fire Account. Do not use the guest accounts when redeeming codes. 

Step 2: Head towards the official Free Fire Redemption website.  Look out for malicious and harmful websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: On the homepage, you can log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: When logged in, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Simply, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 03 Apr, 08:08 IST
