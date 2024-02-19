Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 19: Grab exciting freebies this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 19: Garena Free Fire MAX players are in for a treat as some details about the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024 have been revealed. The game's developer has announced that the Free Fire World Series 2024 Finals will be held in Brazil in November, and it will be the 6th iteration of the tournament. Check out the details below.

FFWS 2024 Finals: Details

The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX announced that 18 teams will be participating in the FFWS 2024 Finals. Brazil has been chosen to play as the host country after the FFWS 2023 Bangkok tournament was won by the Brazilian club Magic Squad. According to a post by Free Fire Thailand, the following regions will take part - Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Brazil and India. However, India has now been removed from the list.

For the unaware, Garena Free Fire has been banned in India for some time now. While there were reports about the game being unbanned last year and the official release date being September 5, the announcement seems to have been indefinitely postponed.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 19

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

ZRJAPH294KV5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game. Stay away from malicious or unofficial websites.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

