 Hijacking brains! Experts found ways to help youngsters addicted to social media to cut the craving | Opinion
Home Opinion Hijacking brains! Experts found ways to help youngsters addicted to social media to cut the craving

Hijacking brains! Experts found ways to help youngsters addicted to social media to cut the craving

''It is hijacking my brain’ – a team of experts found ways to help young people addicted to social media to cut the craving

By:PTI
| Updated on: Feb 18 2024, 10:11 IST
Microsoft Windows 11 introduces 5 cutting-edge security enhancements for seamless protection
Social media addiction
1/5 1. Passkeys: Windows 11 introduces Passkeys, replacing traditional passwords with a seamless authentication experience. Integrated with Windows Hello, it offers secure sign-ins via facial recognition, fingerprints, or a device PIN, enhancing security across platforms.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Adaptive Dimming: Windows 11 enhances energy efficiency with Adaptive Dimming, adjusting screen brightness based on user presence. This feature not only saves energy but also prompts users to refocus, promoting productivity.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Windows Hello for Business: Windows Hello for Business eliminates password requirements for accessing company resources, enhancing security for business users. IT managers can enforce policies to ensure a password-free authentication experience, bolstering overall security measures.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 4. Config Refresh: IT professionals gain control over device configurations with Config Refresh in Windows 11. This feature allows for periodic resets or troubleshooting pauses, providing flexibility and ensuring optimal device settings.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 5. Intune with App Control: Enhancing application security, Intune with App Control requires apps to earn trust before execution. Accessible through the Microsoft Intune admin console, it safeguards against executable file-based malware, ensuring a secure PC environment for organizational use.   (unsplash)
Social media addiction
View all Images
Social media addiction is a growing concern, with more than 75% of teens feeling addicted. (Pexels)

Many people have compared the addictive nature of social media to cigarettes. Checking your likes, they say, is the new smoke break. Others say the unease over social media is just the next round of moral panic about new technologies. We are a pair of researchers who investigate how social media affects the mental health of young people. More than 75% of teens check their phone hourly, and half say they feel like they're addicted to their devices.

Here are some of the things they've told us: “TikTok has me in a chokehold.”

“I would 1,000% say I am addicted.”

“I feel completely aware that it is hijacking my brain, but I can't put it down. This leaves me feeling ashamed.”

Maybe you've had similar feelings yourself, no matter your age. Although it's true social technologies offer clear benefits – unlike smoking – many people still feel uncomfortable with how much time they spend online and often wonder if they're addicted.

Years of investigation have led our team to this conclusion: Perhaps a better approach is to view your media consumption as a diet. Just as there are many ways to have a healthy diet, there are also a variety of ways to develop healthy and personalized social media habits.

The search for answers

A deluge of research on social media usage that began in the early 2010s shows negative impacts in areas related to body image, eating disorders and social comparison.

Conversely, other studies point to the mental health benefits of social media, including social well-being, strong friendships and exposure to diverse perspectives.

Still other studies show conflicting results. In fact, inconclusive or mixed results seem to be a recurring pattern when researching this subject.

The inconsistencies in these studies highlight the very hard problem of characterizing healthy interaction between two complex systems – social media technologies and human behavioral psychology.

One issue is that the stress, anxiety and challenges to self-esteem experienced by users may vary from moment to moment, depending on what they are viewing. Consider that not all time spent on social media is equal. For example, messaging distant friends for one hour a day will likely leave you feeling more fulfilled than spending 30 minutes a day doomscrolling, which refers to an excessive amount of time consuming negative media.

That's why researchers are trying to distinguish between the active and passive use of social media. “Active use” refers to social exchanges, like sending messages or posting content, while “passive use” is strictly the consumption of social media content without participation, contribution or engagement with others.

But even this distinction is too simplistic and has come under scrutiny. Some active behaviours, such as trolling on Reddit, are likely unhealthy for everyone involved. And some passive behaviours, like consuming educational videos, are beneficial.

Because healthy media consumption varies considerably from person to person, our research takes a different approach and focuses on users developing personal agency with respect to their media consumption.

A four-week intervention

More than 500 college students with a wide range of social media habits have participated in our ongoing study. The students begin by reflecting on their current relationship with social media and then set goals for the changes they want to make. This might include spending less time mindlessly scrolling, curating their feed on an app or not sleeping with the phone in the bedroom.

For four weeks, participants report their success in adhering to their goals. They also reflect on their feelings and experiences through journaling and completing standard psychological surveys that capture social media addiction and other mental health outcomes.

Our initial analysis indicates that the four-week intervention significantly reduces social media addiction for those who started with problematic or clinical levels of social media addiction.

Problematic social media addiction is associated with a host of negative effects including moodiness, anxiety and an excessive amount of time and energy spent on or thinking about social media. People with clinical social media addiction levels experience those same effects but to a great degree, with their habit patterns around social media resembling that of an addict.

Those with problematic social media addiction scores at the start of the intervention showed a mean reduction of 26%, and scores for participants who began with clinical social media addiction scores fell by 35%. These reductions brought both groups into a healthy range of social media use by the conclusion of the intervention.

At the end of the four weeks, participants reported positive changes in their relationships with social media with statements like the following:

“I feel as though my connections have strengthened with my friends because when I now communicate with them, it is to have an actual conversation, rather than to pass the time responding to Snapchats.”

“I find (social media) a lot less appealing in a lot of ways and haven't really felt the urge to post something in a long time. I think I am … using it for fun or connectedness instead of distraction.”

“This challenge has positively changed how I view social media, and social approval.”

Positive change takes time

Much like any behaviour change, adopting healthier media consumption habits requires time, dedication and self-reflection. While our research focuses on college students, we believe a similar four-week process focused on agency and reflection can lead to profound improvements in overall well-being for people of all ages.

That said, there are practical steps you can take right now to reduce your dependence on social media. This includes turning off notifications, removing or limiting apps that you find harmful, curating your social media feed by unfollowing certain accounts, setting your phone to grayscale to reduce the appeal, and reserving phone-free time. You can get started right now by taking a free, psychologically validated survey to assess your level of addiction.

If you can't eat gluten, you probably don't keep wheat-based bread in the kitchen. A truly healthy diet requires learning which foods make you feel your best and finding joy in eating certain foods in moderation. Similarly, our research shows that spending some time setting goals and engaging in self-reflection can change your relationship with social media – for the better. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 10:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed
ps5
Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn
GTA 6 Online
GTA 6 Online progression: Fans anticipate a clean slate start after GTA 5 Online
Xbox games
Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment to grounded, 4 Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift
Activision Blizzard
'Call of Duty' gamers sue Activision for monopolizing leagues, tournaments

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets