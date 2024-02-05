Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 5: Nab the Inner Devil Bundle this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 5: The Booyah Pass for February brings exciting rewards that players can grab. Items such as Wrathful Illusion Bundle, Wrathful Punch Skyboard, Trogon Wrathful Storm outfit, Wrathful Holder Backpack and Wrathful Resistance Gloo Wall can be obtained by purchasing the Booyah Pass. The Booyah Pass is just one of the events rolled out in Garena Free Fire MAX by its developers. Such events offer players a chance to get their hands on exciting and exclusive rewards. Now, another event is live in the game which offers the Inner Devil Bundle as the top reward. Check out the details of the Chaos Ring event below.

Chaos Ring event: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire MAX Chaos Ring event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Inner Devil Bundle, Backpack Inner Devil, Bizon Inner Nightmare, Dagger Inner Whisper, and Universal Tokens.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 5

86MN5WDS7TNXSK45

8P6RA9KN520H3W3C

3KP472EL5LAVM8J9

J40K3WEY2LUF8AJZ

3CSV9RRCK1T2X722

7ERY6CN2R057Y9SD

7J6MZ5VAXWUGMNXH

FCBCJM3G2V75TFBU

0DNXEV2NWY7MJ3FB

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Also, read these top stories today:

Elon Musk's Neuralink Troubles Over? Well, Neuralink's challenges are far from over. Implanting a device in a human is just the beginning of a decades-long clinical project beset with competitors, financial hurdles and ethical quandaries. Read all about it here.

Cybercriminals Pull Off Deepfake Video Scam! Scammers tricked a multinational firm out of some $26 million by impersonating senior executives using deepfake technology, Hong Kong police said Sunday, in one of the first cases of its kind in the city. Know how they did it here.

Social Media Under Scrutiny! Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised to families of children exploited online. But that is not enough. Here is what lawmakers in the US must push social media companies to do now. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!