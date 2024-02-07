Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 7: Mystery Shop brings hefty discounts!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 7: Did you take advantage of the Chaos Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX? If not, then you're missing out on a lot of exciting rewards. With this event, players can spend diamonds and get their hands on items such as Inner Devil Bundle, Backpack Inner Devil, Bizon Inner Nightmare, Dagger Inner Whisper, and Universal Tokens. Since it is a luck royale event, you do not need to complete any missions to earn them. Simply make spins to earn rewards. Another event is back in Garena Free Fire MAX called Mystery Shop and it offers massive discounts on in-game items! Check out the details about this new event.

Garena Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop

In the Mystery Shop event, players can get up to a 90 percent discount on in-game items across the entire store, such as weapons, skins, tokens, gloo walls, room cards, and other items. The discount will vary depending on the item you choose, and there is no fixed discount. Players can get their hands on winter-themed rewards such as the Inner Whisper AC80 and Iron Hero Bundle, which are the top prizes of this event, with massive discounts! To avail of discounts, players must spend diamonds and make spins to get discounts. The chances of getting higher discounts are higher if you make more spins.

Announcing the Mystery Shop, the game's official Instagram account posted, “Mystery Shop is back with awesome jaw-dropping discounts on your favourite items! Knock your enemies from afar with the Inner Whisper AC80 and flex your dominance with the Iron Hero bundle!”

So, head over to the Mystery Shop and make spins to get big discounts!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 7

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

F6T78KJHGSERFF87

FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

FUYFTHUJR67URYH4

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

