Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 15: Grab the Iron Blade bundle this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 15: Garena Free Fire MAX players have had a great start to 2024 with multiple events being rolled out in the game. Players can obtain items such as the Almost Dino Bundle, Mochi Food Truck, Heartbroken Emote, Bony Fumes Emote, Electro Spark Bundle, and Electro Whisper Bundle. Now, another event that offers the Iron Blade Bundle as the top reward has been rolled out! Want to nab it? Check out the details of this event in Garena Free Fire MAX here.

Iron Rave Ring Event in Garena Free Fire MAX

The Iron Rave Ring Event was introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX on January 12, and it is a Luck Royale Event. Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire Iron Rave Ring Event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include Iron Blade Bundle, Tempered Will Bundle, Rage Skater Bundle, Rave Skater Bundle, and Yellow Fireworks Tokens.

Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 15

FU8H7FYFTD5QCF

FBHWNUJIHGUWN

FEJ4589HY7GUYN

FKO5I46JNYKGOI

FTEHBRJJFIUCYGT

FAJI2UJHERNFJGI

F8U7Y6CTGSBEHN

FY6T5DR4CQFTGY

F765A4ED2CFVG3

FJTYIUKR1FTDRT

FTL7Y8IKJNUEFRT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

