Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 11, 2023: Skins, diamonds, costumes, grab these FREEBIES fast

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 11 are now available to download! Check out all the latest codes here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 06:22 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 11: Here's everything you need to know about obtaining the latest redeem codes, updates, and rewards. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 11, 2023: Garena has revealed its weekly agenda! Free Fire players can get new upgrades to boost their battle-field game. Garena Free Fire tweeted, "This week, you can ignite your matches and change the pace of battle with the M4A1- Infernal Dragon, In Glitch Bundle, and the Sonorous Steps emote." Not just that, there is a new patch that you can download too!

Garena has recently released the Free Fire Max patch in your app, packed with a plethora of thrilling updates designed to elevate your gaming experience. Curious about the exciting enhancements it brings? In this new patch, Garena has made adjustments to shotguns (M1887/Charge Buster/M1014), reducing their effective range, which previously reached extraordinary distances. Moreover, SMGs have been enhanced, primarily focusing on optimizing damage to ensure greater effectiveness when facing various adversaries.

What's more exciting than this are the freebies! With the help of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes, it unlocks an array of exciting items on a daily basis. These freebies range from costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles. How to get them? To nab these enticing rewards, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Here, you can find the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today to find in-game items.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 11, 2023:

  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
  • XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
  • AMCT-7DU2-K2U2
  • LQ6Q-2A95-G29F
  • W73D-61AW-NGL2
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • FFCMCPSBN9CU
  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • LIGHTE3MJH7A
  • LIGHT78RNXUZ
  • LIGHT4JNBWHW
  • LIGHTCUBDM5R
  • LIGHTUGUTHAW
  • LIGHTGG9K8XB
  • LIGHTFT2KF2V
  • LIGHTTMQZ37D
  • LIGHT5YVNEVB
  • LIGHTY7BZ24F
  • LIGHTSFQ9482
  • LIGHTFY3CDW8
  • LIGHTU95VXHX
  • LIGHTWWB8F2H
  • LIGHTT73WNER
  • LIGHTFH4NYAP
  • LIGHTKAQGTNV
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • Z2FB-HASU-3VXS
  • 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
  • FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
  • L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
  • 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
  • HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H
  • BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
  • QA97-CXS2-J0F0
  • 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
  • UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U
  • FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
  • 4UBY-XPTW-ERES
  • FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
  • NLCB-6S92-K2DE
  • TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
  • 26JT-3G6R-QVAV
  • A46N-U6UF-Q2JP

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

To begin the redemption process for Garena Free Fire, please visit the official redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing players of Garena Free Fire can access Free Fire MAX by logging in with their Free Fire account.
Step 2:

You can log in to your game account using various platforms such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Step 3:

Once logged in, enter any of the provided redeem codes into the designated text box and proceed by clicking the confirm button.
Step 4:

After completing the steps, the rewards will be showcased in your mail section within 24 hours. If you do not receive the reward, you will be notified via a message regarding the issue. 

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 06:19 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets