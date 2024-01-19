Amazon sale 2024: From iPhone 15 Pro Max to iQOO 12, best gaming smartphones to buy

Amazon sale 2024: The smartphone market today offers a plethora of options for every type of user. However, if you are looking for for a specific use such as gaming, camera or performance, you must carefully consider the features and specifications of the device. For a gaming smartphone, it needs to have powerful processor to run all the latest games and a big storage to store all your games. Additionally, a gaming smartphone should also have a large battery capacity and cooling technology that helps you enjoy games for hours without letting the device get too hot. If you are looking for a great gaming experience then we have curated a list of the best gaming smartphones to help you narrow down your research. The good news is that all of these smartphones are available at huge discounts during the Amazon sale 2024. From iPhone 15 Pro Max to iQOO 12, check out the best gaming smartphones you can buy during Amazon sale 2024. Products included in this article 10% OFF iQOO 12 5G (Legend, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | India's 1st Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform | India's only Flagship with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP Camera (550) 1% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) - White Titanium (114) 11% OFF realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 | 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera (2,310) 20% OFF iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Fearless Flame, 12Gb Ram, 256Gb Storage) | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Independent Gaming Chip | Flagship 50Mp Ois Camera | Premium Leather Design, Orange (3,248) 6% OFF Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

iQOO 12:

iQOO 12:

Grab the iQOO 12 at a huge discounted price at Amazon sale 2024. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of 3000 nits and comes with wet touch technology. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset built with a 4nm process paired with Adreno 750 GPU. It offers 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It features 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh graphite battery and supports 120W FlashCharge. This smartphone is available at a huge discount due to the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB

2. iPhone 15 Pro Max:

B0CHWWW471-2

iPhone 15 Pro Max features the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a new titanium finish. It is equipped with the new A17 Pro SoC under the hood. It is the first chipset in the industry to be fabricated on a 3-nanometer process. Apple has also started offering console games on the device, with Resident Evil Village already available on the App Store, and games like Death Stranding, Resident Evil 4 and Assassin's Creed Mirage on the way. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back. It gets a new 5X telephoto lens at 120mm. This smartphone is available at a price cut as part of the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 4422mAh Processor: A17 Pro Rear camera: 48MP RAM: - Storage: 256GB

3. Realme Narzo 60 Pro:

B0C788T92F-3

It comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. For storage, it features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is more than enough to store your graphic-intensive games. For performance, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor to make multitasking easier and fun. In terms of photography, It features a 100MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera for taking selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. You can grab the smartphone during Amazon Republic Day sale.

Specifications Display: 6.70-inch Battery: 5000 mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Rear camera: 100MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

4. iQOO Neo 7 Pro:

B07WHSQWLW-4

Yet another offering from iQOO, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and an independent gaming chip for improved FPS, display, battery life and performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to keep all your games, data, files, and more. It features a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens along with a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for rapid 120W flash charging. The smartphone is available at a price cut as part of the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Battery: 5000 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

5. Xiaomi 13 Pro:

B0CRQFR6F4-5

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is a Pro HDR panel that supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter. It also gets an under-display fingerprint scanner, as well as AI Face Unlock. All these features are backed by a 4820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The good news is that the smartphone is available at a price cut as part of the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Battery: 4820mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 12GB Storage: 512GB

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO 12: Adreno 750 GPU 12GB LPDDR5X RAM Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Play console games A17 Pro chip 5X telephoto Realme Narzo 60 Pro: 67W SuperVOOC 100MP camera MediaTek Dimensity 7050 iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Independent gaming chip 120W flash charging Xiaomi 13 Pro 120W fast charging Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4820mAh battery

