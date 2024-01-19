Icon

Amazon sale 2024: From iPhone 15 Pro Max to iQOO 12, best gaming smartphones to buy

Amazon sale 2024: Want to enhance your gaming experience? Check out the 5 best gaming smartphones to buy including the likes of iPhone 15 Pro Max, iQOO 12, Xiaomi 13 Pro and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 19 2024, 18:04 IST
Amazon sale 2024: Have a look at great discounts on best gaming smartphones, including iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Apple)

Amazon sale 2024: The smartphone market today offers a plethora of options for every type of user. However, if you are looking for for a specific use such as gaming, camera or performance, you must carefully consider the features and specifications of the device. For a gaming smartphone, it needs to have powerful processor to run all the latest games and a big storage to store all your games. Additionally, a gaming smartphone should also have a large battery capacity and cooling technology that helps you enjoy games for hours without letting the device get too hot. If you are looking for a great gaming experience then we have curated a list of the best gaming smartphones to help you narrow down your research. The good news is that all of these smartphones are available at huge discounts during the Amazon sale 2024. From iPhone 15 Pro Max to iQOO 12, check out the best gaming smartphones you can buy during Amazon sale 2024.

  1. iQOO 12:

 

Grab the iQOO 12 at a huge discounted price at Amazon sale 2024. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of 3000 nits and comes with wet touch technology. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset built with a 4nm process paired with Adreno 750 GPU. It offers 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It features 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh graphite battery and supports 120W FlashCharge. This smartphone is available at a huge discount due to the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications
Display: 6.7-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Rear camera: 50MP
RAM: 12GBStorage:  256GB

2. iPhone 15 Pro Max:

B0CHWWW471-2

iPhone 15 Pro Max features the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology and a new titanium finish. It is equipped with the new A17 Pro SoC under the hood. It is the first chipset in the industry to be fabricated on a 3-nanometer process. Apple has also started offering console games on the device, with Resident Evil Village already available on the App Store, and games like Death Stranding, Resident Evil 4 and Assassin's Creed Mirage on the way. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back. It gets a new 5X telephoto lens at 120mm. This smartphone is available at a price cut as part of the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications
Display: 6.7-inchBattery: 4422mAh
Processor:  A17 ProRear camera: 48MP
RAM: - Storage:  256GB

3. Realme Narzo 60 Pro:

 

B0C788T92F-3

It comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. For storage, it features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is more than enough to store your graphic-intensive games. For performance, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor to make multitasking easier and fun. In terms of photography, It features a 100MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera for taking selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. You can grab the smartphone during Amazon Republic Day sale.

Specifications
Display: 6.70-inchBattery: 5000 mAh
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050Rear camera: 100MP
RAM: 8GBStorage: 128GB

4. iQOO Neo 7 Pro:

B07WHSQWLW-4

Yet another offering from iQOO, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and an independent gaming chip for improved FPS, display, battery life and performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to keep all your games, data, files, and more. It features a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens along with a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for rapid 120W flash charging. The smartphone is available at a price cut as part of the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications
Display: 6.78-inchBattery: 5000 mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Rear camera: 50MP
RAM: 8GBStorage: 128GB

5. Xiaomi 13 Pro:

 

B0CRQFR6F4-5

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.7-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is a Pro HDR panel that supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It features a triple camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter. It also gets an under-display fingerprint scanner, as well as AI Face Unlock. All these features are backed by a 4820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The good news is that the smartphone is available at a price cut as part of the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications
Display: 6.7-inchBattery: 4820mAh
Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2Rear camera: 50MP
RAM: 12GBStorage:  512GB
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iQOO 12:Adreno 750 GPU12GB LPDDR5X RAMSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 
iPhone 15 Pro Max:Play console gamesA17 Pro chip5X telephoto
Realme Narzo 60 Pro:67W SuperVOOC100MP cameraMediaTek Dimensity 7050
iQOO Neo 7 Pro:Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1Independent gaming chip120W flash charging
Xiaomi 13 Pro120W fast chargingSnapdragon 8 Gen 24820mAh battery

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon