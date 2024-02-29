 Amazon sale 2024: Check out the best deals on laptops including from HP and Dell | Laptops-pc News
Amazon sale 2024: Grab the best deals on laptops including HP Laptop 15s, Dell 14, ASUS Vivobook 15, and more.

By: HT TECH
Feb 29 2024, 17:34 IST
Amazon sale 2024:Check out the list of best deals on laptops here.
Amazon sale 2024: In search of a laptop upgrade but at a reasonable price? Then there is good news for you as Amazon is providing amazing deals on laptops including from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more. While finding a good, feature-filled laptop that matches your requirements requires an intensive amount of research, to help you find your ideal device, we have curated a list of the best deals on laptops available at hugely discounted prices. This way your research will be narrowed and you can get a great deal on your new laptop device as well. Check out this list of 5 best laptops.

Amazon sale 2024: best 5 laptops

  1. HP Laptop 15s:

 

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
B09R1MMMTH-1

The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 250nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 4-core AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor paired with AMD Radeon graphics. In terms of storage, it offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage which can store all your heavy applications. It is backed by a 41Wh battery and supports fast charging. You can get the laptop at 30 percent discount during the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchRAM: 8GB
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300UStorage: 512GB
Battery:41WhGraphics: AMD Radeon 

2. ASUS Vivobook 15:

B0BLP23H71-2

The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display with NanoEdge bezel and up to 220 nits peak brightness. For powerful performance, the ASUS Vivobook 15 is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1220P Processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. In terms of memory and storage capacity, the laptop offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 42WHrs 3-cell Li-ion battery which gives up to 6 hours of battery life. During the Amazon sale 2024, you can get the ASUS Vivobook 15 at a 30 percent discount from Amazon.

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inch RAM: 8GB RAM
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1220PStorage: 512GB
Battery: 42WHrsGraphics: Intel UHD Graphics

3. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3:

B0CD4BQ4SF-3

The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with up to 300nits peak brightness. the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U paired with 16GB LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. It is backed by a 3-Cell 47Wh battery which claims to offer 12 hours of battery life. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home 64 and also offers Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription. You can get the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 at a 41 percent discount as part of the Amazon sale 2024.

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchRAM:16GB
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7520UStorage: 512GB
Battery: 47WhrGraphics:  AMD Radeon 610M

4. Dell 14 Laptop:

B0CJK118D2-4

The Dell 14 laptop features a 14.0-inch FHD Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA display with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 250nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 3-Cell 41WHr battery for lasting. The good news is that you can get the laptop at a 20 percent discount on Amazon.

Specifications
Display:  14.0-inchRAM: 8 GB 
Processor: 12th gen Intel Core i5-1235UStorage: 512GB
Battery: 41WHr Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620

5. Dell 15 Laptop:

B0BQJ68HHC-5

The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD WVA AG narrow-border display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 250nits peak brightness. It is powered by an Intel Core i3-1215U processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB solid-state drive storage. It also features a backlight and fingerprint reader. It is backed with a 41Wh battery and supports a 65W charging adapter. You can get the laptop at a 26 percent discount on Amazon.

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchRAM: 8GB 
Processor: Intel Core i3-1215UStorage: 512GB 
Battery: 41WhrGraphics: Intel UHD Graphics

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 17:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets