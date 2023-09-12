Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 12: Enjoy the thrilling game with the Evo Vault event and win exciting

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 12: Garena has brought a wave of excitement to Free Fire MAX users with the highly anticipated Rampage Finale, introducing the thrilling Evo Vault event. This event offers players the chance to finally get their hands on four coveted Evo gun skins that have been elusive for quite some time. However, unlocking these desirable skins comes at a cost, as players must spend diamonds on spins to uncover these rewarding treasures.

The Free Fire MAX Evo Vault was launched on August 18, 2023, and is scheduled to run until September 29, 3:59 a.m. IST. To participate, players can spend 20 diamonds for a single spin, or they have the option to go for a bundle of 10 spins at a discounted rate of 180 diamonds.

As reported by AFKgaming, Players are guaranteed to acquire an Evo gun skin within 50 spins from the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault. This provides an opportunity to obtain an Evo gun skin for 900 diamonds or even less. On top of these highly sought-after skins, players will also receive 49 other valuable rewards. It's important to note that there are four distinct skins available, and players may receive any one of them. Further moving on to the redeem codes, try to redeem codes for free Fire Max as soon as possible since only the first 500 players can get access to it. Check out the redeem codes for today:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 12

FF7MJ31CXKRG

FFPO8BS5JW2D

PJNF5CQBAJLK

F7AC2YXE6RF2

FHLOYFDHE34G

XGW4FNK7ATON

67IBBMSL7AK8G

FEICJGW9NKYT

KEYVGQC3CT8Q

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And there you go! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.