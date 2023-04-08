Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 8, 2023: Get a FREE Planetary Glide Skyboard today

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 8, 2023: Yet again, Garena Free Fire has released the daily redeem codes along with some of the freebies which you can grab by participating in certain events and programs. Yes, you have a chance to get a free Planetary Glide Skyboard. You can grab the skyboard by April 9, 2023. All you need to do is participate in the Free Fire's Surfin' the Spring event and survive for more than 90 minutes.

Informing about the same, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Get ready to catch some waves with Free Fire's Surfin' the Spring event! Survive for more than 90 minutes to get a free Planetary Glide Skyboard and ride the skies in style...Available from today until April 9th."

Free Fire North America also informed that Flame Wings is back in Faded Wheel and will be available till April 11, 2023. Other than this, players can also get the M1917- Color Blaze by doing headshot 5 times. This too is available till April 9. "Add some serious color to your game with Free Fire's 'Bathe in colors!' event! Headshot 5 times to get the M1917- Color Blaze and stand out from the crowd. Available from today until April 9th," the tweet read.

Apart from the above mentioned events, the latest set of redeem codes for today can also be used to grab in-game items for free. The redeem codes are out and will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 8, 2023:

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 8, 2023: How to grab freebies on offer

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.