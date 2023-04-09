Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 9, 2023: Know how to get exclusive rewards now
Garena Free Fire players can check the latest set of redeem codes for April 9 here along with other rewards they can grab.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 9, 2023: Garena Free Fire has announced a new event along with the latest set of redeem codes which can be used today to grab freebies. The Free Fire's Faded Wheel event is live and you have a chance to win exclusive MP5- Candy Bunny skin. Notably, the event is available until April 16, 2023. Informing of the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Looking for a deal that's both sweet and deadly? Don't miss Free Fire's Faded Wheel event and spin to win the exclusive MP5- Candy Bunny skin, starting at 9 diamonds.. This event is available from today until April 16th."
Whereas, today is also the last day to grab a free Planetary Glide Skyboard. "Get ready to catch some waves with Free Fire's Surfin' the Spring event! Survive for more than 90 minutes to get a free Planetary Glide Skyboard and ride the skies in style...Available from today until April 9th," another tweet informed.
Apart from the above mentioned events, the latest set of redeem codes for today can also be used to grab in-game items for free. The redeem codes are out and will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 9, 2023:
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FAGTFQRDE1XCF
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- UVX9PYZV54AC
How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 9, 2023
Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71681001729798