Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 9, 2023: Know how to get exclusive rewards now

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 9, 2023: Know how to get exclusive rewards now

Garena Free Fire players can check the latest set of redeem codes for April 9 here along with other rewards they can grab.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2023, 06:37 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena
View all Images
Know the rewards and how you can grab them today here. (Garena Free Fire Website)

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 9, 2023: Garena Free Fire has announced a new event along with the latest set of redeem codes which can be used today to grab freebies. The Free Fire's Faded Wheel event is live and you have a chance to win exclusive MP5- Candy Bunny skin. Notably, the event is available until April 16, 2023. Informing of the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Looking for a deal that's both sweet and deadly? Don't miss Free Fire's Faded Wheel event and spin to win the exclusive MP5- Candy Bunny skin, starting at 9 diamonds.. This event is available from today until April 16th."

Whereas, today is also the last day to grab a free Planetary Glide Skyboard. "Get ready to catch some waves with Free Fire's Surfin' the Spring event! Survive for more than 90 minutes to get a free Planetary Glide Skyboard and ride the skies in style...Available from today until April 9th," another tweet informed.

Apart from the above mentioned events, the latest set of redeem codes for today can also be used to grab in-game items for free. The redeem codes are out and will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 9, 2023:

  1. MCPW3D28VZD6
  2. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  3. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  4. V427K98RUCHZ
  5. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  6. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  7. FAGTFQRDE1XCF
  8. FF7MUY4ME6SC
  9. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  10. X99TK56XDJ4X
  11. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  12. 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  13. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  14. GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  15. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  16. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  17. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  18. UVX9PYZV54AC

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 9, 2023

Step 1:

Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2:

Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
Step 3:

Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
Step 4:

Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
Step 5:

The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 06:37 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets