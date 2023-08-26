Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 26: Top-up Free Fire Diamonds

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 26: Top-up Free Fire Diamonds

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 07:32 IST
Grab amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire codes for August 26.
Grab amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire codes for August 26. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, keeps players engaged with frequent rewards and tournaments, but did you know about redeem codes? They are totally free to get, but you have to be quick about grabbing them as there is always a rush of people. The good thing is that they are available on a daily basis. These daily codes offer some awesome in-game goodies. In India, the game is banned, but players from other countries can still enjoy these codes. If you're new to this or unsure how to use them. Find the latest codes for August 26.

Exciting News for Free Fire Players

Get ready for the Ink Stroke Token Wheel, arriving on August 26 and lasting until September 8, 2023. Players can spend diamonds to spin the wheel and win cool prizes, like the Ink Stroke Bundle. But remember, some items might need special tokens, not just diamonds.

Keep in mind, though, that this info is still speculative. Garena has not revealed all the event details yet.

Meanwhile, there are ongoing Rampage: Finale events offering both free and paid rewards. Join the action now to grab your Weekend Rampage and the Ink Flow Bundle for free.

Garena Free Fire Codes August 26

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • K3B6R8Y2T7M
  • X6N4P7A2F8C1
  • XUW3FNK7AV3N
  • L9D1V0W5Q8Z2
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • MQJWNBVHYAQM
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • W4GPFVK2MR2C
  • WCMERVCMUSZ9
  • MSJX8VM25B95
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • FF7MUY4ME6S
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • HAYATOAVU76V
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 26: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 07:31 IST
