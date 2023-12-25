Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 25: Merry Christmas Garena Free Fire players! Want to get your hands on amazing in-game rewards? Check out the Weekly Agenda that is still live! Introduced on December 20, the whole schedule for the coming week has been released, and players can take part in various events. For the unaware, the game developers roll out a series of events regularly that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda. Check out the details.

Garena Free Fire: Weekly Agenda

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire, multiple events such as Frostfire Top-Up, Lucky Wheel, Tower of the King, Wildfire Top-Up, Mystery Shop, Frostfire Tower and Ruleta Magica will be arriving soon in Garena Free Fire! With the Weekly Agenda, players can transform with the new legendary look. Moreover, four great looks return for only one day in Mystery Shop.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 25

F876Y3TG45NYUKL

FOV8CU7HNZK9AOQ

FFOD9RIU5J6MYH

FLOI8U7YSTGWEB

FN5M6YKHI8U7BY

FHVCNDSMEKL4O

FI8762T5R3RFNKI

FFUYTDFRVBNTMHO

FIUHNRML6UO987Y

FYHFGBFHSIUERA3

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 25: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.