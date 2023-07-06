Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 6: Mythical Bundles can be all yours

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 6: Fist fights are now going to be even more fun in Free Fire. Using fists to attack enemies is one of the oldest ways of killing an enemy in the earliest stages of the game when everyone is still looking for weapons. Although the method is highly inefficient once all players have guns, some players have also shown their high-skill plays where they have killed players with assault rifles with just their fists. And the game has now released the Drachen Fist skin which will make punching your enemies an even more fun experience. And if it is weapon skin you're after, you can find them in today's redeem codes. Check the details below.

But before that, know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced in a tweet. “WELCOME TO T.R.A.P. TATSUYA. The rhythm of the city evolves with a new member, new look, and new music. Their latest video is coming soon, stay tuned".

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 6

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers, and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FAGTFQRDE1XCF

FFCMCPSBN9CU

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 6: How to redeem FF codes

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.