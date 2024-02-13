 Valentine's Day Special: Top smartwatches under Rs. 5000 for the tech-savvy lovebirds | Wearables News
Valentine's Day Special: Top smartwatches under Rs. 5000 for the tech-savvy lovebirds

Discover the perfect Valentine's Day special gift with our curated selection of stylish and feature-rich smartwatches. From vibrant displays to advanced health tracking, these watches blend elegance with functionality for the modern couple.

Feb 13 2024
Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? Delight your loved one with a stylish and functional smartwatch for under 5000 rupees. From vibrant AMOLED displays to advanced health-tracking features, these watches combine technology with elegance. Explore our top picks for the ultimate expression of love and sophistication.

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Dark Grey) 4.2/5 ₹ 3,999
Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch with AOD|World's First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces 4/5 ₹ 2,699
Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01” Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance 4.2/5 ₹ 1,299
Vibez by Lifelong |New Launch| Trooper Smart Watch for Men | 2.02” Always On Display AMOLED, 550 NITS, 60Hz Refresh Rate, Two Straps, BT Calling, Multiple Sports Mode, Rugged Smartwatch (VBSW2124) 4.2/5 ₹ 1,499
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Black Link) 4.1/5 Get Price
1. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch:

1. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch:

This sleek smartwatch features a vibrant 1.43" AMOLED display with a high resolution of 460x460 pixels, providing crisp visuals. With its 2.5D full lamination curve display, it offers an enhanced user experience. The watch boasts 700 NITS peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. It can last up to 5 days on a single charge (without Bluetooth calling & Always On Display), and up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling. With 300 sports modes, it promotes a fit and healthy lifestyle, tracking various activities in detail. Additionally, it supports TWS connection, allowing you to enjoy music directly from your watch.

2. Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch:

The Fastrack FS1 Pro features a world-first 1.96" Super AMOLED arched display with Always On Display, providing a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. It supports SingleSync BT Calling with favorite contacts storage and quick replies. The watch offers up to 7 days of battery life (up to 3 days with BT calling) and features advanced health monitoring capabilities, including auto stress monitoring, 24x7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and women's health tracking.

3. Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01” Display Smart Watch:

With its large 2.01" display and metal body design, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max combines style with functionality. It supports Bluetooth calling and can last up to 7 days on a single charge with continuous usage. The watch features camera and music control, allowing you to capture photos and control your favorite tracks directly from your wrist. With 120+ sports modes and a comprehensive health suite, it helps you stay active and monitor your well-being.

4. Vibez by Lifelong |New Launch| Trooper Smart Watch for Men:

The Vibez by Lifelong Trooper sports a rough and rugged design, perfect for men who appreciate durability and style. It supports Bluetooth calling and offers a standby time of 7 days. With its powerful processor and comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level measurement, it ensures you stay connected and prioritize your health.

5. Noise Diva Smartwatch:

Featuring a diamond-cut dial and multiple strap options, the Noise Diva exudes elegance and sophistication. Its 1.1" AMOLED display provides stunning visuals, and the watch offers a battery life of up to 4 days. With Bluetooth calling and health & fitness features such as 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and female cycle tracking, it combines style with functionality seamlessly.

These smartwatches under 5000 rupees offer a range of features to suit different preferences and lifestyles, making them perfect Valentine's Day gifts for your loved one.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 11:00 IST
