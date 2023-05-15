Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 15: Get your hands on weapons, skins for FREE!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 15: Get your hands on weapons, skins for FREE!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 15: Check out the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes and know how to redeem them.

By: HT CORRESPONDENT
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 06:51 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Know how to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 15. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 15: Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game where a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. The players here need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash.

However, rewards schemes, offers, and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer.

Though the game is banned in India, players from outside India can access these codes and redeem rewards. Garena Free Fire redeem codes are 12-digit unique codes consisting of alphabets and numbers. Do note that there are no limitations on how many codes you can redeem but all these codes are valid only once.

Once the Garena Free Fire codes are redeemed, the rewards and gifts are transferred to the vault tab of the game lobby, and gold and diamonds are credited to the account wallet within 24 hours.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 15

  1. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  2. WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  3. HNC95435FAGJ
  4. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  5. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  6. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  7. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  8. FF7MUY4ME6SC
  9. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  10. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  11. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  12. V427K98RUCHZ
  13. ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 15: How to grab free rewards

Step 1: 

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: 

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: 

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: 

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 15 May, 06:51 IST
