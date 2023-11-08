Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 8: Check this month's Booyah Pass rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 8: Check this month's Booyah Pass rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 8: Grab Booyah Pass for November and obtain special rewards! Also check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes to get your hands on free items.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 09:48 IST
Check the step-by-step guide to claim the rewards in Garena Free Fire. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 8: It is certainly an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire MAX player as Free Fire Season 11 Booyah Pass rewards are out! So, if you've collected a boatload of diamonds and want to spend it on something, then the Booyah Pass for November brings special rewards. For the unaware, the Booyah pass, which replaced the Elite pass, arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards. Players can grab the free pass to get these rewards for free or pay an amount to get the premium pass, which unlocks special rewards.

Check out the details of November's Booyah Pass below.

Garena Free Fire: November Booyah Pass details

The rewards for November's Booyah Pass are now live in Garena Free Fire. This month's theme is Rise of Puppets. Cool Puppet Skyboard, Rise of the Puppets Banner, Not Your Puppet Mask, Puppet Blind Loot Box, and Puppet Strike Woodpecker are the top free rewards that you can get your hands on.

The premium rewards include Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate, Marionette Fantasy Bundle, Puppet Kit Skyboard, BP S11 Tokens, and more. It is important to know that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds.

If you wish to get free items like weapon skins, characters, loot crates, and more in Garena Free Fire, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 8

1. 3IBBMSL7AK8G

2. FF7MUY4ME6SC

3. X99TK56XDJ4X

3. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

5. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

6. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

7. B3G7A22TWDR7X

8. WEYVGQC3CT8Q

9. GCNVA2PDRGRZ

10. FFICJGW9NKYT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 09:48 IST


    Trending Gadgets

