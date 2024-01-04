Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

The much-awaited iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update was rolled out by Apple today, but it was pulled within around 3 hours as it affected some users iPhones. Significantly, the issue with the latest update threatens to force a factory reset on users. The pull back may not be permanent and in fact, it is expected to be back within a day or two at the most. According to reports, after users download the iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update, their handset goes into a boot loop and a factory reset is the only option to get it back online, MacRumors reported.

Brandon Butch posted this on his handle, “It seems that iOS 17.3 Beta 2 is sending some iPhones into a bootloop and forcing a factory reset.

I've received ~10 reports of this so far, all were on an iPhone 14 or 15 series.

Avoid installing this update until a fix is issued!”

Federico Viticci posted his warning on Mastodon, “Welp. iPhone is stuck like this after upgrading to iOS 17.3 beta 2.”

Downloading the latest software update? What users should do

Ideally, those who are not aware of, or not interested in getting into the experimental parts of any software updates, should not try and download the latest updates. These are specifically meant for testers and the Beta stage distinctly signifies that it is being tested and may have some issues with it.

What the company, in this case Apple, is doing is testing the software in a larger subset of users that is not restricted to just the company or its employees. Ideally, developers should be using such updates as they well know the risks involved and how to surmount them.

As Apple says, “Beta versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS are available to all developers. Developers can develop apps that take advantage of the latest features of Apple platforms and test existing apps for compatibility.”

An ordinary iPhone user should ideally wait till the stable version is rolled out for everyone and then download that version. This will likely have few, if any issues, and would probably not cause any serious concerns with the phone.

iPhone models affected

It should be noted that not all users suffered from this glitch and not all iPhones were affected. Early reports indicate that some iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 series models were affected.

