HanuMan OTT release: Check when and where to watch Teja Sajja’s Telugu film online

HanuMan OTT release: Are you a fan of classic South Indian superhero action dramas? In that case, we have exciting news for you as Teja Sajja's film HanuMan OTT release is all set to roll out. The film was recently released in theatres and gained much popularity for the storyline and acting portrayed by the actors. If you have been waiting to watch a Telugu hit movie, then add HanuMan to your watchlist as it will soon debut on the OTT platform, enabling viewers to watch the superhero action drama online from the comfort of their homes. Know more about HanuMan here and check when and where you can watch the film online.

HanuMan OTT release: Cast, plot, more

HanuMan is a superhero Telugu film directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Kniranjanreddy. The film was released on January 12, 2024, and it has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2024. The film stars Teja Sajja in the leading role along with Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Deepak Shetty, and more in the supporting roles.

The film starts in a place called Anjanadari where a young man named Hanumanthu gains superpowers. The exciting plot and how the story of a normal village boy unfolds will keep the viewers hooked to their devices. The good news is that HanuMan will finally stream online on OTT platforms enabling home viewers to enjoy the action-packed film from the comfort of their homes.

HanuMan OTT release: When and where to watch the film online

HanuMan OTT release date is slated to be March 2, 2024. The film will be streamed online on OTT platform Zee 5 from the mentioned date. You can watch the film multiple times on Zee5 as long as you have opted for the monthly subscription plan. Zee5's monthly subscription plan starts from just Rs.249. Additionally, you can choose other plans based on your preferences.

