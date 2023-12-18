10 best laptops under 1 lakh: ASUS, Dell to Apple, here is a Christmas gift guide for you

10 best laptops under 1 lakh: Christmas is almost upon us and if you are looking for a premium laptop to gift, then you are in the right place and all you need to do is go through this list. While looking for a premium range laptop, one should consider various aspects before buying. There are a huge number of premium laptops available in the market from top brands, and finding the one that matches all your requirements is tough. In fact, it will take extensive research. With research, comes time and effort which one must do before making a mindless purchase. Now, the question arises is what one should look for in a premium range laptop or say laptops under 1 lakh.

What to look for while buying a laptop

The first thing you need to consider while buying an expensive laptop is whether you need it for personal or professional use. There can be various purposes such as graphic design, coding, gaming, work that requires use of heavy applications like CorelDraw, Photosop, etc. Make sure to look for the one that can be useful for various tasks that you have planned.

The second thing one should consider while buying a laptop is its processor and storage. They are one of the integral parts of the laptop through which your whole laptop experience and performance will be defined. Therefore, pick a laptop with processors that cover your required tasks at full speed and absolutely zero lag. Also, make sure the laptop provides you with enough storage space.

Now, consider the operating system of your laptop, do you want Windows or Apple? Keep your mindset clear about which operating system could help you carry out required tasks more efficiently without any hassle.

These are a few things that one should keep in mind while searching for a premium-range laptops. However, to help you narrow down your research, we have curated a list of 10 best laptops under 1 lakh from top brands to help you pick the best one available in the market. Check Asus Vivobook 16X, Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1, Asus Zenbook 13, and more.

10 best laptops under 1 lakh

Asus Vivobook 16X:

For an amazing viewing experience, the Asus laptop features a massive 16.0-inch WUXGA FHD+ display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness. However, the massive screen will not make the laptop bulky as it is designed to be the thinnest laptop. In terms of performance and effective multitasking, the Asus Vivobook 16X is powered by the 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor with a maximum speed of 4.2 GHz. There's an integrated privacy shield that slides over the webcam, and the built-in fingerprint sensor on the touchpad and Windows Hello to protect your privacy. To keep your laptop cool in all situations, the ASUS IceCool thermal technology in Vivobook 16X uses upgraded 8 mm, 6 mm and 4 mm heat pipes and an IceBlade fan that efficiently accelerates heat transfer. In terms of storage capacity, the laptop comes with 16 GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. For immersive graphics, it features AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics. Lastly, to carry out hours of performance, the laptop features a 50Whrs battery that will keep your work going all day.

Display: 16-inch

16-inch Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB memory

16GB RAM and 512GB memory Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Battery: 50WHrs

50WHrs Graphic: AMD Radeon Vega 7

Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1:

On the second spot in this list of 10 best laptops under 1 lakh is this Apple laptop. It comes with an attractive design and amazing features. It can be considered as one of the best laptops due to its unique offerings. The MacBook features a 13.3-inch Retina display which showcases sharp and clear and colors on the screen. It can perform various tasks including professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The laptop is powered by an Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

The laptop offers the biggest collection of apps, additionally, you can use iPhone and iPad apps on your MacBook as well. With the M1 chip and macOS Big Sur, Apple provided improved security and privacy features to keep the system data protected at all times. The MacBook features an HD camera, Touch ID through fingerprint, WiFi 6, and much more. In terms of storage, it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD Storage. Also, it offers up to 18 hours of battery life.

Display: 13.3-inch

13.3-inch Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage

8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage Processor: Apple M1 chip

Apple M1 chip Battery : Up to 18 hours of battery life

: Up to 18 hours of battery life Graphic: 8-core graphics card

Asus Zenbook 13:

This Asus laptop model is one of the best laptops under 1 lakh as it offers various advanced features and a sleek design which will enable users to carry effortlessly. It is a thin and light laptop which features a Metallic Chassis and weighs only 1.14 kg. The Asus Zenbook 13 features a 13.3-inch FHD OLED display with a Glossy Panel, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated 88 percent Screen-to-Body Ratio and 550nits of peak brightness.

For smooth and immersive performance, the laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Evo Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor coupled with onboard 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB internal storage. For a great viewing experience, it features an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. It comes with a pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity, pre-installed Office Home and Student 2021, and a 1-Year McAfee Anti-Virus subscription. For lasting performance, the Asus Zenbook 13 features a 67WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery which offers up to 18 hours battery life.

Display: 13.3-inch

13.3-inch Storage: 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB memory

16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB memory Processor: 11th Gen Evo Intel Core i7-1165G7

11th Gen Evo Intel Core i7-1165G7 Battery: 67WHrs

67WHrs Graphic: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

HP 2021 Newest laptop:

The HP laptop comes with various features that will enable users to manage their personal and professional work easily. This could be one of the best laptops under 1 lakh that you could keep as an option. The HP 2021 Newest laptop features a massive 17.3-inch diagonal FHD display with up to 250nits peak brightness. For performance and multitasking, the laptop features an AMD 6-Core Ryzen 5 5500U processor with a base speed of 2.1GHz and a max boost clock of up to 4.0GHz.

It features an HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones for effortless video or audio calling. For storage purposes, the HP laptops offer 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Additionally, it comes with ‎an AMD Radeon Graphics card for an amazing viewing experience. For a long lasting performance, the laptop is backed with ‎41-watt Hours which gives you hours of battery life.

Display: 17.3-inch

17.3-inch Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD

16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD Processor: AMD 6-Core Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD 6-Core Ryzen 5 5500U Battery: 41-watt Hours

41-watt Hours Graphic: AMD Radeon

Lenovo Legion Y540:

This laptop is mostly known for its gaming capabilities due to its powerful processor, display and design. So if you are a professional gamer looking for the best laptops under 1 lakh, then this could be the right choice for you. The Lenovo Legion Y540 features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by 9th Generation Intel Core I5 processors, and the Legion Y540 delivers performance paralleling desktops, with the portability of laptops. With 4 cores, 4.1 GHz max speed, and an 8MB Smart Cache, the Y540 can run the most demanding triple-A titles smoothly.

In terms of storage, it offers 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage capacity. For an immersive gaming experience, the laptop features an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphic card. To maintain the system temperature, it features Legion Coldfront, dual channel thermal system, an Individual CPU and GPU cooling, four thermal vents, dedicated heat syncs, and 70 individual fan blades. Lastly, it provides ‎4 Hours of total battery life with a 52.5Whr battery.

Display: 15.6-inch

15.6-inch Storage: 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD Processor: 9th Generation Intel Core I5

9th Generation Intel Core I5 Battery: 52.5Whr

52.5Whr Graphic: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Lenovo ThinkBook 14S Yoga:

It is a stylish 2-in-1 laptop which comes with a lightweight design and amazing features that may come to your liking. The laptop features a 360-degree hinge that lets you access the power in four flexible modes: laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14S Yoga features a 14-inch FHD display with Corning Glass Touch and Dolby Vision. The laptop comes with smarter technology, to make your job easier. It features Modern Standby, the laptop wakes in one second and connects in one more. Its smart pen activates one of two useful apps—touch it to the display in standby mode to open a note-taking app, or pick it up when logged in to open the Windows Ink workspace.

For performance, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14S Yoga features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. For a great viewing experience, the laptop features Intel UHD graphics. The laptop offers up to ‎10 Hours of battery life with a 60 WHr battery.

Display: 14-inch

14-inch Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7

11th Gen Intel Core i7 Battery: 60 WHr

60 WHr Graphic: Intel UHD graphics

Dell Inspiron 5330:

The Dell laptop comes with some striking features which will enable users to carry out their personal and professional work efficiently. The Dell Inspiron 5330 features a 13.3-inch QHD+ WVA AG ComfortView display with 300 nits peak brightness. In terms of a great viewing experience, the laptop features an Intel UHD Graphics. Additionally, it comes with an attractive backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader. The laptop also offers pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity, and McAfee Multi Device Security 15-month subscription.

In terms of performance, the Dell Inspiron 5330 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P coupled with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB memory to store all your heavy applications, games, files, videos, and more. Now, for a lasting experience, the laptop is backed by ‎a 54-watt hours battery.

Display: 13.3-inch

13.3-inch Storage: 16 GB RAM, 1TB storage

16 GB RAM, 1TB storage Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i7

13th Gen Intel Core i7 Battery: 54-watt hours

54-watt hours Graphic: Intel UHD Graphics

HP Envy x360:

HP laptops are widely considered in terms of performance and their lasting experience. One such laptop is the HP Envy x360. It also deserves serious thinking and weighing of other options that are part of the 10 best laptops under 1 lakh list. The laptop features a 15.6-inch diagonal FHD display with edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, and more. For an enhanced viewing experience, the laptop is equipped with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. It features Windows 11 Home 64 Plus, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, and built-in Alexa.

In terms of performance, the HP Envy x360 is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor coupled with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It also features an HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. In terms of long hours performance, it features ‎55 Watt Hours battery.

Display: 15.6-inch

15.6-inch Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U

13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Battery: 55 Watt Hours

55 Watt Hours Graphic: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7:

The laptop features a 14-inch HD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness. The display comes with a 100 percent SRGB color spectrum, up to 1.07 billion color shades optimized with Dolby Vision. For performance, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor coupled with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

For an immersive viewing experience, the laptop is powered by Intel Iris Xe Graphics. For long hours of performance, the laptop is backed by a Li-Polymer 73Wh battery which supports Rapid Charge Express. For greater sound performance, it features Stereo speakers, 2W x4, optimized with Dolby Atmos.

Display: 14-inch

14-inch Storage: 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Processor: 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H

13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H Battery: 73 Watt Hour

73 Watt Hour Graphic: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Asus TUF Gaming A17:

And last in this list of 10 best laptops under 1 lakh is the Asus TUF Gaming A17. Asus is best known for introducing feature-filled gaming laptops and Asus TUF A17 is one of them. The laptop features a 17.3-inch FHD display with up to 250nits peak brightness and 144 refresh rate. For exceptional gaming performance, the laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor coupled with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

It comes with dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GDDR6 4GB VRAM, With ROG Boost up to 1600MHz at 60W. It also provides a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass that's included with the purchase of your device. Lastly, it is backed with a 90Wh battery which offers up to 14.7 hours of video playback. This laptop can be considered as one of the best laptops under 1 lakh.