BGMI tips: How to get Glacier set, also take a look at what Value event brings

BGMI has introduced the Value event. Check BGMI tips to get the Wasteland Explorer Set.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 23 2024, 09:00 IST
BGMI tips: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now introducing various events and crates to keep the player's excitement high with new rewards and missions. BGMI recently rolled out the A4 Royale Pass and now players are waiting for the 3.0 update. However, there is a new Value event that enables players to grab amazing prizes and rewards. Also, know here about the Glacier set? Check BGMI tips and how you can get the Glacier set to match the current snowy theme of the game.

About Value event

The Value event is available on the right side of the lobby, you just have to go to the event page and scroll down till you find the Value event. The event gives a chance to players to grab various themed rewards such as the Glacier set, Glacier Pan, Invader set, Invader mask, Arachnoid set, and more. To grab the Value event rewards, players will have to utilize their UCs (in-game currency) to grab the amazing rewards. For the first lucky draw, players will just have to spend 5 UCs instead of UC due to the game discount. However, for 10 lucky draws, players will have to spend 200 UCs.

BGMI tips: How to get Glacier set

Getting a Value event reward is based on the player's luck as the rewards are based on the lucky draw method. However, you can also grab the Glacier set by collecting Mythic Emblems which is a stone-like token to get the event prizes. The Glacier set requires 9 Mythic Emblems while the Glacier Pan requires 10 Mythic Emblems. Now, you must be thinking about how you can collect these Mythic Emblems, well they can also be drawn by using the in-game UCs. If you are lucky then you can get multiple Emblems at once. Therefore, grabbing these rewards is highly based on luck and and lucky draw does not ensure you get the Glacier set and you will have to draw multiple times.

Also, the Value event is available for a limited period of time, therefore grab the event items including the Glacier set before it gets discontinued.

Also, with increasing rank, you will be able to win various rewards along the way. Additionally, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 23 Jan, 09:00 IST
