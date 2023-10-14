IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch Cricket ODI match online today

IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: One of the fiercest rivalries in Cricket is going to add another page to its book as India takes on Pakistan in the 12th ODI of the World Cup 2023. Team India is on a red-hot streak after winning both of its opening games in the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma have been pivotal for the team, scoring big knocks in the first two matches. Now, the Indian team is set for its battle against Pakistan who have also won their first two encounters in this year's World Cup and are looking as strong opposition. Today's match has all the ingredients to be one of the most action-packed games in the tournament. If you wish to watch the India vs Pakistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match through OTT platforms, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch it online.

IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Date and time

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between India and Pakistan will take place today, October 14. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Game venue

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The India vs Pakistan match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 132000 spectators. The World Cup ODI encounter between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch match online

The India vs Pakistan ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more.

While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.