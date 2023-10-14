Icon
Home How To IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch Cricket ODI match online today

IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch Cricket ODI match online today

IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: The biggest game in this stage will soon begin. Know where to catch the live score and watch all the action of the IND vs PAK ICC Men’s World Cup match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 13:57 IST
Icon
IND vs PAK
Watch the IND vs PAK World Cup match online. Know live streaming details. (AFP)
IND vs PAK
Watch the IND vs PAK World Cup match online. Know live streaming details. (AFP)

IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: One of the fiercest rivalries in Cricket is going to add another page to its book as India takes on Pakistan in the 12th ODI of the World Cup 2023. Team India is on a red-hot streak after winning both of its opening games in the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma have been pivotal for the team, scoring big knocks in the first two matches. Now, the Indian team is set for its battle against Pakistan who have also won their first two encounters in this year's World Cup and are looking as strong opposition. Today's match has all the ingredients to be one of the most action-packed games in the tournament. If you wish to watch the India vs Pakistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match through OTT platforms, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch it online.

IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Date and time

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between India and Pakistan will take place today, October 14. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Game venue

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The India vs Pakistan match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 132000 spectators. The World Cup ODI encounter between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

IND vs PAK World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch match online

The India vs Pakistan ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more.

While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 13:57 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Amazon Sale 2023
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Xbox Series X, PS5, other gaming consoles
GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon