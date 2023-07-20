IND vs WI 2nd test live streaming: When, where to watch India vs West Indies match online

IND vs WI 2nd test live: India's Tour of West Indies has begun strongly with a convincing win against the Windies in the 1st test. This was the first encounter in the new World Test Championship cycle after the Men in Blue lost against Australia in the WTC 2023 final. After a month-long break, the Indian team will play several Tests, ODIs and T20s against West Indies, with the last match scheduled for August 13. Yashaswi Jaiswal, who made his international debut in the 1st test, played a starring role in the match with a 171-run knock that helped defeat West Indies. Jaiswal was also named as the player of the match. Today's 2nd test also holds historic significance as it marks the 100th encounter between the teams in test format.

Both teams will be hoping to win the 2nd test match which is all set to kick off from today, July 20. If you wish to catch all the action of the India vs WI 2nd Test from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will India vs West Indies 2nd Test be played?

The match will be hosted at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The match between India and West Indies will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will India vs West Indies 2nd test be played?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Streaming will begin today, July 20. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. Starting today, the IND vs WI test match will continue till July 25. It will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan Sports channel.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test live streaming: How to watch match online

Apart from the Doordarshan Sports broadcast, you can also catch all the action of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test live online, as multiple streaming platforms will telecast it live. FanCode will be streaming IND vs WI 2nd Test live, however, viewers will have to pay for a Tour pass which costs Rs. 89. This will grant you access to all the action of the India tour of West Indies 2023.

But if you don't wish to pay for the subscription, you can also watch it live for free, courtesy of the JioCinema app which will be streaming all the action online for free.