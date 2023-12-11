Icon
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC

iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC

Ever wondered how to share your iPhone screen on your Mac or PC? Know the effortless methods in this guide for seamless screen mirroring.

By: HT TECH
Dec 11 2023, 17:16 IST
Know how to share your iPhone or iPad screen on Mac or PC. (Pexels)

Ready to elevate your iPhone experience by bringing it to the big screen? Whether you're sharing captivating presentations or showcasing your gaming prowess, iPhone screen mirroring is the key to casting your handset or iPad onto your computer or TV. In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the steps to effortlessly mirror your iPhone or iPad to either a Mac or PC.

Harness the Power of AirPlay

Use AirPlay to effortlessly stream videos or mirror your iPhone or iPad's screen to an array of devices such as Apple TV, AirPlay-compatible smart TVs, or Mac. Whether you want to stream videos, share photos, or mirror your entire screen, AirPlay has you covered.

Manually Stream Video from iPhone or iPad

1. Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Apple TV, AirPlay-compatible smart TV, or Mac.

2. Locate the video you wish to stream.

3. Tap the AirPlay button. In certain apps, you might need to tap a different button first.

4. Choose your desired device from the list.

5. To stop streaming, tap the AirPlay button in the app you're using and select your iPhone or iPad from the list.

Automate Video Streaming from iPhone or iPad

Depending on your AirPlay & Handoff settings, your iPhone or iPad can suggest or automatically connect to devices you regularly use with AirPlay.

  • To adjust your AirPlay & Handoff settings:
  • Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad.
  • Tap General.
  • Tap AirPlay & Handoff, then tap Automatically AirPlay.
  • Choose your preferred setting: Never, Ask, or Automatic.

Note: Your iPhone or iPad and your AirPlay-enabled device must be on the same Wi-Fi network for automatic and suggested AirPlay connections.

Utilise QuickTime for a Wired Connection

If you're dealing with a weaker Wi-Fi connection, you can still mirror your iPhone or iPad's screen via a USB cable and QuickTime Player on your Mac.

1. Connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac using a USB cable.

2. Open QuickTime Player on your Mac.

3. Click File on the menu bar → Select New Screen Recording.

4. Click the downward arrow next to the record button.

5. Select your iPhone or iPad from the list of devices to start mirroring.

Pro tip: You can also use the record button to create a screen recording directly on your Mac.

How to Effortless Mirroring to a TV or Mac

Connect your iPhone or iPad to the same Wi-Fi network as your destination device. For iPhone X or later or iPad with iPadOS 13 or later:

  • Swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen.
  • Tap the Screen Mirroring button.
  • Select your TV or Mac from the list.

For iPhone 8 or earlier or iOS 11 or earlier:

  • Swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen.
  • Tap the Screen Mirroring button.
  • Select your TV or Mac from the list.

If an AirPlay passcode appears on your TV or Mac, enter it on your iPhone or iPad. To stop mirroring, open Control Center, tap Screen Mirroring, and then tap Stop Mirroring or press the Menu button on your Apple TV Remote.

Whether you're on Windows or MacOS, this guide has you covered for swiftly casting or mirroring your iPhone or iPad to a larger screen. Elevate your digital experience with these easy-to-follow methods.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 17:16 IST
