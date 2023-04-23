Home How To KKR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Kolkata vs Chennai Match Online

KKR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Live: Know when and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2023, 16:38 IST
KKR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about today's match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. (AP)
KKR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Live: Cricket fans will be able to end their Sunday by watching an exciting match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This will be the 33rd TATA IPL match of this season. The four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata today. As per the Points Table, CSK is currently at the third spot while KKR is standing at the 9th position.

Also, CSK have so far won four and lost two of their six games. While KKR has won 2 matches and lost 4. In today's match CSK will be looking for their third consecutive win. While, as the match is being played in KKR's home ground Kolkata, it can work in their favour, boost their confidence and help them win the match.

You can enjoy watching the match in the comfort of your home either on television or on your smartphone. The match will be telecast live. Here are the details you need to know about the KKR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023.

KKR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

KKR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 33rd IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings Live on TV as it will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

KKR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will be available on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match.

KKR vs CSK TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (Captain), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Aarya Desai, Jason Roy, Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jagadeesan Narayan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ravindra Jadeja, K Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chachar, and Prashant Solanki.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 16:38 IST
