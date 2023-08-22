Home How To Love watching movies, videos on iPhone, but accents, language are a put-off? Know how to turn subtitles on

Love watching movies, videos on iPhone, but accents, language are a put-off? Know how to turn subtitles on

Are you an iPhone user who loves watching movies and videos, but do get troubled by incomprehensible accents or perhaps you like foreign-language films? Know how to enable iPhone subtitles.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2023, 16:12 IST
iPhone 13
How to enable subtitles and change the language on iPhones and other Apple devices. (HT Tech)
iPhone 13
How to enable subtitles and change the language on iPhones and other Apple devices. (HT Tech)

Are you an iPhone user who loves watching movies and videos, but do get troubled by incomprehensible accents or perhaps you like foreign-language films? To really enjoy yourself, you should be able to understand what is going on in any video or movie that you watch and there should be no barrier preventing you from doing that. So, here, know how to enable iPhone subtitles and for other devices too.

Check out to know how to enable subtitles or change the language on various Apple devices.

How to turn on subtitles or audio languages on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

Step 1: When you are watching any video, Click on the screen to open the playback options.

Step 2: Tap on the three dots provided below to open more controls

Step 3: You'll see language and subtitles, click on each of them to select your preferred audio language and subtitles.

How to turn on subtitles or audio languages on Apple TV, smart TV or streaming device

Step 1: Use your Siri remote to access the TV control. First, you need to pause the video to get the menu options on the bottom

Step 2: On the bottom left, you'll see a subtitle button, press on that, and various options will appear in the tab.

Step 3: Now, pick the one which suits you best.

If you wish the default audio subtitles settings, then you'll have to do that manually by going to the settings. First, go to the Setting, you'll find Video and Audio, choose Audio then subtitle, and then change the language as per your preference.

With audio language, the process is exactly the same, however, instead of the Subtitle button, click on the Audio button present at the bottom. Select the preferred audio language and enjoy your viewing experience.

How to turn on supported third-party video player apps

Step 1: Go to your iPhone mobile Settings.

Step 2: Find your Accessibility setting

Step 3: Now tap on Subtitles & Captioning, and you see Closed Captions + SDH.

Step 4: Turn on the Closed Captions + SDH for enabling subtitles.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 16:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets