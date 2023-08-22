Love watching movies, videos on iPhone, but accents, language are a put-off? Know how to turn subtitles on

Are you an iPhone user who loves watching movies and videos, but do get troubled by incomprehensible accents or perhaps you like foreign-language films? To really enjoy yourself, you should be able to understand what is going on in any video or movie that you watch and there should be no barrier preventing you from doing that. So, here, know how to enable iPhone subtitles and for other devices too.

Check out to know how to enable subtitles or change the language on various Apple devices.

How to turn on subtitles or audio languages on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

Step 1: When you are watching any video, Click on the screen to open the playback options.

Step 2: Tap on the three dots provided below to open more controls

Step 3: You'll see language and subtitles, click on each of them to select your preferred audio language and subtitles.

How to turn on subtitles or audio languages on Apple TV, smart TV or streaming device

Step 1: Use your Siri remote to access the TV control. First, you need to pause the video to get the menu options on the bottom

Step 2: On the bottom left, you'll see a subtitle button, press on that, and various options will appear in the tab.

Step 3: Now, pick the one which suits you best.

If you wish the default audio subtitles settings, then you'll have to do that manually by going to the settings. First, go to the Setting, you'll find Video and Audio, choose Audio then subtitle, and then change the language as per your preference.

With audio language, the process is exactly the same, however, instead of the Subtitle button, click on the Audio button present at the bottom. Select the preferred audio language and enjoy your viewing experience.

How to turn on supported third-party video player apps

Step 1: Go to your iPhone mobile Settings.

Step 2: Find your Accessibility setting

Step 3: Now tap on Subtitles & Captioning, and you see Closed Captions + SDH.

Step 4: Turn on the Closed Captions + SDH for enabling subtitles.