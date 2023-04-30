Home How To MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Online

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Online

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live: Know when and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 16:08 IST
Mumbai Indians
MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023: Here is how you can watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live. (IPL Twitter)
Mumbai Indians
MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023: Here is how you can watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live. (IPL Twitter)

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live: The 42nd match of the TATA IPL 2023 will be played today, Sunday, April 30, 2023, between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 5 times IPL champion MI will lock their horns with one time IPL winner RR at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, at 7:30 PM IST. According to the Points Table, MI is currently standing at the 9th position and has won three matches out of five played. While RR is at the 2nd spot and has so far won three matches and lost two of their five games.

In today's match RR will be looking to get their third consecutive win and march on towards the playoffs. While as the match is being played in Mumbai, it can help boost the confidence of Mumbai Indians and help them win the match. You can enjoy watching the match live on television or on your smartphone. Here are the details you need to know about the MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023 match live.

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 42nd TATA IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be available on Jio Cinema. In order to watch the match, you will have to install the app on your smartphone and simply watch it live.

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Mumbai Indians Team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Jhye Richardson, and Arshad Khan.

Rajasthan Royals Team: Sanju Samson (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh, Shimron Hetmyer, Donavon Ferreira, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Asif K M, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed Mccoy, Kuldip Yadav, and Abdul Basith.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 16:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets