MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Online

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live: The 42nd match of the TATA IPL 2023 will be played today, Sunday, April 30, 2023, between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 5 times IPL champion MI will lock their horns with one time IPL winner RR at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, at 7:30 PM IST. According to the Points Table, MI is currently standing at the 9th position and has won three matches out of five played. While RR is at the 2nd spot and has so far won three matches and lost two of their five games.

In today's match RR will be looking to get their third consecutive win and march on towards the playoffs. While as the match is being played in Mumbai, it can help boost the confidence of Mumbai Indians and help them win the match. You can enjoy watching the match live on television or on your smartphone. Here are the details you need to know about the MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023 match live.

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 42nd TATA IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be available on Jio Cinema. In order to watch the match, you will have to install the app on your smartphone and simply watch it live.

MI vs RR TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Mumbai Indians Team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Jhye Richardson, and Arshad Khan.

Rajasthan Royals Team: Sanju Samson (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh, Shimron Hetmyer, Donavon Ferreira, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Asif K M, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed Mccoy, Kuldip Yadav, and Abdul Basith.