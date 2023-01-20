    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Mission Majnu OTT Release: How and Where to Watch Mission Majnu Hindi Movie Online

    Mission Majnu OTT Release: How and Where to Watch Mission Majnu Hindi Movie Online

    Mission Majnu has been released on OTT platforms today, January 20. You can catch this military thriller on Netflix this way.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 16:15 IST
    Mission Majnu
    You can catch Mission Majnu OTT release on Netflix. (YouTube)
    Mission Majnu
    You can catch Mission Majnu OTT release on Netflix. (YouTube)

    Mission Majnu OTT Release: After his last successful stint as a soldier in Shershah, the valorous Captain Vikram Batra, Sidharth Malhotra, once again takes up the responsibility of risking everything for his country in Mission Majnu. This time around, he plays the role of an undercover Indian spy involved in a covert operation before and during the events of Indo-Pak war of 1971 in the heart of Pakistan. Although the story is fictionalized, it is indeed inspired by true events.

    Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of Amandeep Singh, a RAW field agent who heads to Pakistan on a covert operation involving investigation about Pakistan's involvement in creating nuclear weapons.

    Mission Majnu is an OTT release and not a theatrical one. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi and others. Although the movie was set for theatrical release first on 13th May and then on 10th June, it faced multiple delays before being indefinitely delayed. Its theatrical release was then cancelled and is now being directly released on OTT platforms.

    Mission Majnu: How and Where to watch

    Mission Majnu has premiered on Netflix starting today, January 20. Although the movie can be streamed for free without any rental cost, users do need a subscription to access the streaming service. The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 149 per month mobile plan of Netflix which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV. Next is the standard plan which is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices. The highest plan is the premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all the devices.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 16:14 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple HomePod Mini
    Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now
    Cyber crime
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Microsoft
    Microsoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, Starfield
    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more