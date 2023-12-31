New year's eve is here and you will party all night! Then, know how to charge your iPhone 15 quickly

New year's eve means you will be out partying to welcome 2024! That means you will be sending 'Happy New Year' messages to friends and family at night. Don't run out of battery! The last thing you want is for your iPhone 15 to run out of charge. Here is how to charge your iPhone 15 quickly.

So, to put things in proper perspective for iPhone 15 users - Apple is not fond of changing the way its iPhones are charged. That is why for a long time we did not see the company shift from the Lightning port to the USB-C port which was increasingly becoming the global standard, and a way to fast charge devices. But that is now a thing of the past. With the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple has entered a new era and finally ditched the Lightning port in favor of a USB-C port. While this makes charging your Apple iPhone a more convenient affair, it also allows you to charge it faster, making use of its fast charge capabilities. But if you're not getting those speeds, you might be doing something wrong.

How to fast charge the iPhone 15

The first thing you will need is a USB-C type cable. Luckily, your iPhone 15 purchase should include a woven braided cable in the box. This means you do not have to go searching for a cable if you have never used an Android device (which is highly unlikely). But what you will quickly realize is that the cable does not really affect your charging speed. You can use one from Apple or a cheap Android cable, it will all work the same.

What truly impacts how quickly your iPhone 15 charges is the charging brick. Many years ago, Apple used to offer a 5W charging brick in the box. Sadly, it stopped that practice ages ago, and you are on your own to find a charging brick. If you have used a USB-C device or are using it, you can comfortably use it. Apple also sells power adapters for Rs. 1900, in case you are a brand loyalist.

Now a charging brick will surely impact your charging speed and that's why you need to be wary of the wattage. The iPhone 15 can take power up to 27W, which is where the limit is drawn. So, any charging brick capable of charging at 27W or near is a good option. Some experts also recommend not going above 20W to improve battery health, but that is a choice you should make based on your preference.

However, we recommend you never use a charging brick above 30W as higher wattage can sometimes corrode the battery faster if the device cannot eliminate the excess flow of electricity. So, always check the wattage before you plug in your Apple iPhone 15.