PBKS vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live Today: Where to Stream Punjab vs Rajasthan IPL Match Today Live Score

Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in an action-packed TATA IPL 2023 match today. Know where you can watch PBKS vs RR online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 19 2023, 15:57 IST
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR online. (PTI)
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR online. (PTI)

PBKS vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: With TATA IPL 2023 approaching the playoffs, it is gearing up to be an exciting end to the season. Gujarat Titans are still the only team to officially qualify for the playoffs while Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals are competing for the 3 spots left. Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals face each other in a thrilling encounter today, May 3. Know where you can watch PBKS vs RR live online.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR Live: Time and Venue

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, also known as the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The PBKS vs RR match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 19.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR Live: Where to watch

The Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

PBKS vs RR: Squads

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Bowler, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

First Published Date: 19 May, 15:57 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets