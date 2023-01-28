    Trending News

    Quordle 369 answer for January 28: It’s a brain teaser! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 369 answer for January 28: Today’s puzzle is tricky but there is no need to be worried. Just check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions and find the words easily.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 09:12 IST
    Quordle 369 answer for January 28: While Quordle is a great game for those who seek a brain-teaser early in the morning and love abstract ways of thinking and problem solving. But due to the pressure of protecting the winning streak and frustration of getting stuck, this game can also be overwhelming sometimes, even affecting your mental health negatively. If you feel this game causes more stress for you than a sense of fulfillment, then you should consider taking a break from it. And if not, at the very least, you should use these Quordle hints and clues to make solving the puzzle easier for you. And if you still get stuck, you can just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions.

    Quordle 369 hints for January 28

    Today's set of words are diverse in nature. A couple of them contain repeated letters while the other two contain uncommon letters. However, no word is obscure and they all follow a typical letter arrangement. To solve them, you need to start with a common consonant-heavy word. And then just follow the letter elimination technique.

    Quordle 369 clues for January 28

    1. Today's words begin with the letters N, P, U and B.

    2. The words end with Y, L, R and E. 

    3. Word 1 clue - recently

    4. Word 2 clue - the circular black area in the centre of an eye, through which light enters

    5. Word 3 clue - to give audible expression to

    6. Word 4 clue - very salty water, used especially for keeping food fresh

    The last clue should really put the answer in your bag. Just go and give it a shot. We are rooting for you. But if you still cannot, then don't worry. Simply scroll down and check the answer.

    Quordle 369 answer for January 28

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. NEWLY

    2. PUPIL

    3. UTTER

    4. BRINE

    We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 09:12 IST
