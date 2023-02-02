    Trending News

    Quordle 374 answer for February 2: Easy-peasy! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 374 answer for February 2: Easy-peasy! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 374 answer for February 2: No matter how difficult the puzzle is, you just have one easy task to do and that’s checking these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 08:15 IST
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 374 answer for February 2: Be efficient. Know today’s Quordle hints and clues and find the solution this way. (Play Store)

    Quordle 374 answer for February 2: Today is the perfect day to develop a strategy to improve your performance in the long term. The puzzle today is not as difficult so we believe it will not prove to be much of a hindrance. The easier puzzle can also help the player and develop techniques that can be used for long-term success in the game. Our recommendation is that you learn letter elimination strategy. All you need are 3-4 words that do not contain the same letters. This way, by applying that combo you reduced the number of unused letters. This will also lead you to finding most of the clues easily. That being said, it is a skill to develop and till you do that, you can check these Quordle hints and clues to get to the answer. And if that doesn't suffice, simply scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

    Quordle 374 hints for February 2

    None of the words come with a repeated letter. The rest of the words are pretty typical. And all of the words are common. In fact, the lack of tricks in this puzzle almost makes you think that it is an entirely different game you're playing. But if you still find yourself stuck, just check the clues below.

    Quordle 374 clues for February 2

    1. Today's words begin with the letters W, H, A and D.

    2. The words end with the letters H, C, E and T.

    3. Word 1 clue - to lift a heavy object by turning a chain or rope around a tube-shaped device

    4. Word 2 clue - a situation in which there is a lot of damage or confusion

    5. Word 3 clue - to keep pleasantly or enjoyably occupied or interested

    6. Word 4 clue - a place where buses or trains are kept until they are needed or in order to be repaired

    These were your clues. Just think about it for a second and you should have a clear idea about the words. And if not, just scroll down for the solutions.

    Quordle 374 answer for February 2

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. WINCH

    2. HAVOC

    3. AMUSE

    4. DEPOT

    We hope we were able to improve your win-streak. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 08:11 IST
