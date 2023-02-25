    Trending News

    Quordle 397 answer for February 25: Classic puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 397 answer for February 25: The puzzle has a set of difficult words today. You will need these Quordle hints, clues and solutions today.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 25 2023, 08:04 IST
    Quordle 397 answer for February 25: The best way to solve the puzzle goes through these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 397 answer for February 25: Some days, the puzzle does not throw any trick words with any weird elements in it. Instead, it just picks some difficult words and asks us to show our cognitive abilities to solve it. Today is one of those days. You are getting four words where none of them are easy to figure out but neither are exceptionally hard either. If your basics of the game are good and you feel confident, you can go on and try to solve it on your own. But if you value your winning streak, then we would recommend checking these Quordle hints and clues. And as always, if you need more help, you can scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

    Quordle 397 hints for February 25

    Among the four words today, two contain repeated letters. Apart from that, almost each word contains an uncommon letter and each word has a distinguished letter arrangement pattern. To solve the puzzle, what you need to do is play the classic letter elimination strategy. That way you should have most of the clues within 3-4 attempts. After that, just use your deduction skills to solve them.

    Quordle 397 clues for February 25

    1. Today's words begin with the letters C, O, C and C.

    2. The words end with the letters C, A, T and Y.

    3. Word 1 clue - having the shape of a cone

    4. Word 2 clue - the 22nd letter of the Greek alphabet

    5. Word 3 clue - a young person who is training to be in the army, navy, air force or police

    6. Word 4 clue - thinking quickly and cleverly

    These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

    Quordle 397 answer for February 25

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. CONIC

    2. OMEGA

    3. CADET

    4. CANNY

    We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 25 Feb, 08:04 IST
