Quordle 408 answer for March 8: Easiest this week! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 408 answer for March 8: Today we get a rare day when Quordle decides not to test our abilities and lets us enjoy a puzzle instead. We all miss those puzzles which still tested your skills but were never so difficult that it would make you pull your hair in frustration. But today, you get one of those rare puzzles and solving it will bring joy to you. And while we would recommend that you solve the puzzle on your own, due to many reasons that may not be possible. And that's why you can check these Quordle hints and clues to get an easy way to solve today's puzzle. And if you need to know whether your last guess is the right one, just go to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 408 hints for March 8

So, here is the good news. Only one word today has a repeated letter. This is probably a first in many months, and it is a welcome one. Additionally, all the words are common and as such, they should be easy to figure out once you have all the letters. However, one word contains an uncommon letter, so you might want to beware of that. For more information, check the clues below.

Quordle 408 clues for March 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters J, S, F and P.

2. The words end with the letters E, G, H and E.

3. Word 1 clue - the liquid that comes from fruit or vegetables

4. Word 2 clue - a small piece of a plant with leaves on it

5. Word 3 clue - belief and trust in and loyalty to God

6. Word 4 clue - pasta in the form of short wide tubes

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 408 answer for March 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. JUICE

2. SPRIG

3. FAITH

4. PENNE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.